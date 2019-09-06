|
06.09.2019 22:33:00
New Senior Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
New Senior Investment Group Inc. ("New Senior” or the "Company”) (NYSE: SNR) announced today that David Smith has resigned as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to accept another business opportunity. Mr. Smith will continue in his current position through the third quarter to ensure a smooth transition for the Company. Bhairav Patel, the Company’s current Executive Vice President of Finance & Accounting and Chief Accounting Officer will assume these additional responsibilities while the Company conducts a search for a permanent replacement.
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Nike Inc. / Under Armour Inc.
|48927592
|49.00 %
|8.50 %
|Amazon / Apple / Microsoft
|49783431
|55.00 %
|8.40 %
|Logitech / Sonova
|49783432
|69.00 %
|8.00 %
"We thank David for his significant contributions to New Senior over the past 5 years, particularly his work through the Company’s internalization that occurred at the beginning of the year, and we wish him the best in his future career,” said Susan Givens, Chief Executive Officer of New Senior.
Mr. Smith’s resignation is not related to any issues involving the Company's operations, financial statements, internal controls, policies or practices. The Company has disclosed information about the transition in a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.
ABOUT NEW SENIOR
New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of June 30, 2019, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 131 properties across 37 states. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190906005505/en/
Nachrichten zu New Senior Investment Group Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
06.08.19
|New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
31.07.19
|Ausblick: New Senior Investment Group vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.05.19
|Ausblick: New Senior Investment Group zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.02.19
|Ausblick: New Senior Investment Group stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.18
|Ausblick: New Senior Investment Group stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.05.18
|Why New Senior Investment Group Stock Is Plunging Today (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu New Senior Investment Group Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI überwand vor dem Wochenende die 10'000er Marke -- US-Börsen ohne Elan -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende stärker. Der DAX konnte im Verlauf ebenfalls Gewinne verbuchen. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich trotz mauer Arbeitsmarktdaten freundlich. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es aufwärts.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}