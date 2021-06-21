New Self-Help Book by Cynthia Schwartzberg, LCSW, Offers Practices for Optimum Joy, Hope and Peace During Still-Challenging Times

ATLANTA, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Curious Voyage: A Rule-Breaking Guide to Authenticity" by Cynthia Schwartzberg, LCSW, shares key messages of how to shift from a place of being stuck to a place of hope, joy, and manifestation. As the country continues slow progress back to "normal," Ms. Schwartzberg lays out exercises designed to help the reader experience a state of aliveness, deep knowing, joy and peace.

"Schwartzberg writes for the curious within us all. What makes her guidance such a rewarding read is that she's already aware that your curiosity is best met with a compassionate and provisional hand. Take it! Go on her journey of wisdom and uncover your present-day reaction/relationship patterns. The Curious Voyage will provide you with heart-centered and easily adaptable practices for optimum mind-body-spirit connection," said Rev. David Ault.

The choice to step into one's most authentic self is one of the greatest voyages anyone will undertake. It leads to mystifying places within the mind. "The Curious Voyage" is a remarkable resource and transformative tool for the courageous explorer of self-discovery and awakening. Along the journey are personal stories from the author and many clients. Richly powerful exercises help strengthen connection to one's truest self and to others. Cynthia's warm, gentle style makes even the most challenging breakthroughs feel accessible and understandable.

"I found this book helpful for its integration of talk therapy combined with bodywork. Many of the books' exercises focused on combining breath and the body in working on negative thinking patterns. I found doing the exercises while reading this book to be a powerful experience that deepened my understanding of the author's guided assistance towards personal growth," said Mark Seides, Ph.D.

In addition to being a well-recognized leader and trainer in the groundbreaking Brainspotting field, Ms. Schwartzberg is a Certified Brain Health Coach, Founder of the Southeast Brainspotting Institute, holds a Masters in Social Work from New York University, is trained in Core Energetics, EMDR, Pathwork and has trained and presented to audiences worldwide. She has a thriving private practice in Atlanta, Georgia and offers courses on Teachable to further enhance balance and create a sense of empowerment in people's lives.

Join Ms. Schwartzberg on Facebook Live06/21/2021 at 1:30 pm Eastern for the launch of "The Curious Voyage: A Rule-Breaking Guide to Authenticity." Her inspiration for the book, a short reading and the practice of an exercise from the book are on the agenda. For more information or to order the book, visit The Curious Voyage - Cynthasis.

