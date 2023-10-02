Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'877 -0.8%  SPI 14'267 -0.7%  Dow 33'508 -0.5%  DAX 15'356 -0.2%  Euro 0.9623 -0.7%  EStoxx50 4'162 -0.3%  Gold 1'835 -0.7%  Bitcoin 25'861 1.0%  Dollar 0.9132 -0.1%  Öl 93.2 -2.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Richemont21048333Holcim1221405Lonza1384101ams24924656Swiss Life1485278
Top News
SEC-Chef kritisiert Krypto: Gensler hält eine Regulierung des Kryptosektors für unumgänglich
Analysten sehen bei Zalando-Aktie Potenzial
September 2023: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Andritz-Aktie
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im September
Deutsche Bank-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Deutsche Bank bekommt wegen Postbank-Chaos noch mehr Ärger mit der Bafin
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
02.10.2023 12:10:00

New Scientific Beta Study Shows that Sustainable Investing Underperforms Standard Index Funds

Press Release – October 2, 2023

New Scientific Beta Study Shows that Sustainable Investing Underperforms Standard Index Funds

Findings show that ‘real-world’ ESG performance is unremarkable

A new study from Scientific Beta, entitled "Sustainability Alpha in the Real World: Evidence from Exchange-Traded Funds,” assesses the performance of sustainable investing from a value-weighted portfolio of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that follow systematic Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing strategies in the US equity market.

The study finds that sustainable investing did not deliver higher returns than standard index funds. Widely commented periods of outperformance, such as the year 2020, can be explained in large part by industry effects, such as a tilt towards technology stocks. Over the past decade, such periods of outperformance are offset by corresponding periods of underperformance, leaving ESG investors with returns of -0.2% compared with the market index and -0.7% compared with a benchmark with matching industry exposure.

Commenting on the study, Felix Goltz, co-author, and Research Director at Scientific Beta, said, "For investors looking to integrate ESG objectives in their investment process, it is crucial to question what impact this would have on their portfolio’s financial performance. The existence of numerous methodologies to integrate sustainability, which may not be representative of actual practice, has made it challenging to assess this impact empirically. Our study provides an assessment of the ‘real-world’ performance of sustainable investing, drawing on information from the market of exchange-traded funds. We encourage investors to consider such ‘real-world’ results and be aware of the limitations of analysis that selects particular funds or creates stylised strategies that may not reflect the real world of sustainable investing.”

The Scientific Beta study can be accessed here:

Sustainability Alpha in the Real World: Evidence from Exchange-Traded Funds, Scientific Beta Publication, 2023

About Scientific Beta:
Scientific Beta aims to be the first provider of a smart factor and ESG/climate index platform to help investors understand and invest in advanced factor and ESG/climate equity strategies. Established by EDHEC-Risk Institute, one of the top academic institutions in the field of fundamental and applied research for the investment industry, Scientific Beta shares the same concern for scientific rigour and veracity, which it applies to all the services that it offers investors and asset managers.

On January 31, 2020, Singapore Exchange (SGX) acquired a majority stake in Scientific Beta. SGX is maintaining the strong collaboration with EDHEC Business School, and principles of independent, empirical-based academic research, that have benefited Scientific Beta's development to date. Since 2015, Scientific Beta has also been offering highly advanced strategies in the area of ESG and climate change, whether involving options integrated into smart beta indices or pure ESG or climate benchmarks.

As a complement to its own research, Scientific Beta supports an important research initiative developed by EDHEC on ESG and climate investing and cooperates with V.E and ISS ESG for the construction of its ESG and climate indices.

Scientific Beta, 2 Shenton Way, #02-02, SGX Centre I, Singapore 068804. For further information, please contact:
contact@scientificbeta.com, Web: www.scientificbeta.com


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Profitieren vom Zinsanstieg | BX Swiss TV
In den letzten Monaten ist die Zinsentwicklung stark angestiegen, was sowohl Auswirkungen auf Banken als auch deren Kunden hat. Trotz dieser Zunahme geben viele Banken die gestiegenen Zinsen nur verzögert und oft nur teilweise oder gar nicht an ihre Kunden weiter. Im Rahmen eines Experteninterviews mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Manuel Dürr, Head of Public Solutions, Leonteq AG einen Einblick in die aktuelle Zinslage und welche Lösung, Leonteq für AnlegerInnen parat hält um über einen Zins Index auf CHF, EUR und USD in dem (täglich) Overnight Zins angesammelt werden doch von der Zinsentwicklung partizipieren zu können.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Profitieren vom Zinsanstieg | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11:07 UBS KeyInvest: Industrie & Dienstleistungen - Licht und Schatten/Sportartikelhersteller - Etwas aus der Form geraten
09:07 SMI setzt Erholung fort
08:00 Der VIX – Das Angstbarometer der Wallstreet
29.09.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Siemens Energy, SolarEdge, Vestas Wind Systems
29.09.23 Börse Aktuell – Zaghafte Entspannungssignale
29.09.23 Marktüberblick: Thyssenkrupp-Aktie gesucht
28.09.23 Julius Bär: 9.40% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
28.09.23 Profitieren vom Zinsanstieg | BX Swiss TV
25.09.23 Investieren Sie in Kunst: Dalís "The Mill Tower, 1977" wird am 28.09. bei Splint Invest angeboten. Historische Rendite: 29%. Seien Sie der Erste, der in ein Dalí-Werk bei uns investiert!
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'428.07 18.73 3VSSMU
Short 11'653.95 13.53 GXSSMU
Short 12'080.89 8.77 BWSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'871.33 02.10.2023 12:10:40
Long 10'523.57 19.93 A7SSMU
Long 10'273.35 13.79 5SSMPU
Long 9'835.76 8.91 5SSM2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum macht der Euro zum Franken Boden gut
UBS-Aktie fällt ins Minus: UBS legt CS-Rechtsstreit mit der Republik Mosambik bei
Smartphone von Tesla-Konkurrent: Das kann das neue Gerät von NIO
BASF-Aktie mit Richtungswechsel: BASF-Chef plant wohl Verkauf von milliardenschwen Konzernteilen
ARYZTA-Aktie dennoch verlustreich: ARYZTA mit starken Zahlen im Geschäftsjahr 2022/23 - Neuzugang in Geschäftsleitung
Warnung vor Wirtschaftsproblemen in China: David Rosenberg sieht auch Folgen für die USA
Erste Lieferungen gesichtet: Teslas neues Highland-Modell kommt nach Europa
JPMorgan setzt weiter auf aktiv verwaltete ETFs: Zwei neue Produkte sollen Renditebringer werden
"Dr. Doom" Nouriel Roubini hält 2-Prozent-Inflationsziel der Fed für unrealistisch
US-Shutdown verhindert: Übergangsfinanzierung in den USA verabschiedet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit