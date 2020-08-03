03.08.2020 19:46:00

New RXBAR Layers: When the Best of Nut Butters and Protein Bars Collide

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Life is all about balance - ups and downs, work and play, crunchy and creamy - and RXBAR's latest recipe is no different. Today, the brand announced the launch of its new layered protein bar, RXBAR Layers, inspired by its signature, simple protein bar with an added layer of deliciously rich nut butter for the perfect balance between indulgent and nutritious.

"Now more than ever, fans expect more from their snacks," said Jim Murray, President, RXBAR. "They want something they can feel good about eating, but they also want something that's decadent and delicious. We created RXBAR Layers to provide the best of both worlds and a whole new eating experience. From their chewy, creamy, crunchy texture, to their wholesome ingredient list, RXBAR Layers are sure to satisfy any snack craving."

New RXBAR Layers have two distinct sides - combining the same wholesome core ingredients of RXBAR, egg whites for protein, nuts for texture and dates to bind, with nut butter and real honey for an added layer of indulgence. With 14-15 grams of protein per bar and decadent flavors, RXBAR Layers are the highest protein offering from RXBAR, providing another option for fans looking for post-workout fuel, a midday pick-me-up or to satisfy their snack cravings.

Fans can experience RXBAR Layers in two delicious flavors - Chocolate Almond and Peanut Butter Chocolate. Both are gluten free and made with real, simple ingredients. RXBAR Layers are now available for purchase online at RXBAR.com and in select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide, with plans to expand to additional grocery, natural and specialty retailers and Amazon.com this fall.

For more information, or to purchase, visit: www.rxbar.com/layers.

About RXBAR
RXBAR is a wholesome snack brand with products made from a few simple ingredients and No B.S. RXBAR takes an honest and straightforward approach to its foods - no overblown claims, certifications or gimmicks. With products including RXBAR, RX Nut Butter, RX A.M. Oats and new Layers and RX Kids, RXBAR makes food that tastes good and is good for you. Visit https://www.rxbar.com/ for more information.

