New Roadside Eats at Pilot Flying J with Classic and Spicy Chicken Sandwiches

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Flying J, the largest network of travel centers in North America, is unveiling two new delicious crispy chicken sandwiches to its growing menu as more American's are expected to hit the roads this summer. Available now at more than 300 participating Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers across the country, the Southern Chicken Sandwich and Spicy Chicken Sandwich have the flavor and quality ingredients to rival some of the top food brands.

"We are entering the chicken sandwich game and gearing up for increased summer travel by introducing several new, innovative food options that are going to surprise and delight our guests," said Jamie King, senior director of food and beverage for Pilot Flying J. "Our awesome menu, including our newest southern and spicy chicken sandwiches, make Pilot Flying J the ultimate stop to fill up on great food, fuel and everyday items that you need to reach your destination."

Made daily with premium ingredients, Pilot Flying J has a variety of fresh food available 24/7 at participating locations. It's newest crispy chicken sandwiches and recently introduced handheld wraps include:

The Southern Chicken Sandwich: Enjoy a freshly cooked crispy chicken breast filet on a brioche bun, topped with dill pickles. Simply delicious as-is or choose from a variety of add-on condiments to dress-up this classic sandwich.

The Spicy Chicken Sandwich: A spicy twist on the chicken sandwich, served on a fresh brioche bun and topped with pepper jack cheese and chipotle ranch for an extra kick and the perfect amount of heat.

The Greek Chicken Wrap: Pulled, smoked chicken tossed in a tangy Greek dressing and mixed with slightly sweet banana peppers and chunks of Feta cheese are all wrapped in a spinach herb tortilla lined with provolone cheese for a handful of flavor.

The Smoked Turkey & Bacon Wrap: Sliced turkey, fresh spinach, brown sugar cured bacon pieces and cheddar cheese are rolled into a soft tortilla with hints of garlic for the perfect sweet and savory taste.

To kick off Pilot Flying J's third annual National Road Trip Day on May 28, guests can save $2 on the southern or spicy chicken sandwich from May 24-30, 2021 by redeeming the offer in the myRewards PlusTM app at any of the 300 participating Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers.*

Pilot Flying J's full menu of unexpectedly awesome foods, including new breakfast sandwiches, baked-in-house pizza, jumbo wings, fresh salads and more, is available at pilotflyingj.com/pj-fresh/. To find the nearest Pilot Flying J and to save more at every stop, download the myRewards PlusTM app.

*Data rates may apply. Participating locations only. Other terms and conditions may apply.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J, the largest network of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. The Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and provides truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. More details on locations and amenities are available in the myRewards PlusTM app. Visit www.pilotflyingj.com for more information.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Company family of brands. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 10 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-roadside-eats-at-pilot-flying-j-with-classic-and-spicy-chicken-sandwiches-301288714.html

SOURCE Pilot Flying J