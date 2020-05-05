05.05.2020 00:57:00

New Richmond American Community Opening for Sales in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that its Seasons at Mojave Drive community will open for sales on Saturday, May 9. This notable new neighborhood in Victorville showcases the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection—versatile floor plans with open, airy layouts and hundreds of exciting structural and design options.

Richmond American’s Tourmaline plan at Seasons at Mojave Drive in Victorville features an inviting covered porch.

More about Seasons at Mojave Drive (RichmondAmerican.com/MojaveDrive):

  • Seasons™ Collection homes from the $300s
  • 4 ranch and two-story floor plans to choose from
  • 3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 2,080 to 3,040 sq. ft.
  • Close proximity to I-15 and U.S. Route 395
  • Easy access to shopping, Restaurant Row, golf, Mojave Narrows Regional Park and major employment centers, including the Southern California Logistics Airport
  • Hundreds of ways to personalize with finishes and fixtures
  • Complimentary design assistance

Seasons at Mojave Drive is located at 12669 Alveda Street, Victorville, CA 92394. Call 909.579.3288 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information about this beautiful new community.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-richmond-american-community-opening-for-sales-in-victorville-301052388.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 435.00
3.23 %
Roche Hldg G 337.60
0.64 %
Givaudan 3’198.00
-1.08 %
Sika 157.50
-1.38 %
Swisscom 494.00
-1.55 %
Alcon 48.10
-5.58 %
Zurich Insur Gr 290.00
-5.63 %
UBS Group 9.75
-5.69 %
CS Group 8.20
-6.07 %
Swiss Re 65.40
-6.12 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

04.05.20
Vontobel: Goldminenunternehmen sind stark aufgestellt
04.05.20
Schwacher Wochenstart am Schweizer Aktienmarkt | BX Swiss TV
04.05.20
Zahlreiche Feuerlöscher
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
04.05.20
Equities: A Clash of Narratives
04.05.20
SMI vor holprigem Wochenauftakt
30.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Clariant AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Schroders: Five key developments in EM debt in the coronavirus crisis
29.04.20
Q&A: Could now be the time to invest in healthcare?
29.04.20
Schroders: So erkennen Anleger Greenwasher
mehr
Schwacher Wochenstart am Schweizer Aktienmarkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Angst vor neuem Handelskrieg: SMI und DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Dow Jones behauptet sich -- Hang Seng bricht bis zum Handelsende ein - Shanghai und Tokio geschlossen
Roche-Aktie freundlich: USA erteilen Notfallzulassung für Coronavirus-Antikörper-Test von Roche
Lufthansa-Tochter Swiss droht trotz Staatshilfe Stellenabbau - Kranich-Aktie büsst ein
Experte: Halving könnte den Bitcoin-Kurs bis auf 300'000 US-Dollar hochtreiben
Newron-Aktie verliert mehr als 70%: Newron erreicht in zulassungsrelevanter Studie mit Sarizotan die Ziele nicht
Oppenheimer-Analyst rechnet mit erneutem Bullenmarkt
Risiko vs Rendite: Die Prognosen der Crash-Propheten in der Corona-Krise
Dennoch short: Starinvestor rät zu Kauf von Bankaktien
Ferrari gibt wegen Corona-Krise Gewinnwarnung aus - Ferrari-Aktie dennoch fester
Zur Rose-Aktie leichter: Staatsanwaltschaft Kreuzlingen klagt Zur Rose-CEO Oberhänsli an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Angst vor neuem Handelskrieg: SMI und DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Dow Jones behauptet sich -- Hang Seng bricht bis zum Handelsende ein - Shanghai und Tokio geschlossen
Am heimischen Markt und in Deutschland ging es zum Wochenstart klar nach unten. Der Dow Jones konnte letztlich ins Plus drehen. Zahlreiche Börsen in Asien waren am Montag wegen eines Feiertages weiterhin geschlossen. Gehandelt wurde in Hongkong, dort ging es kräftig abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB