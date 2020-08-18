18.08.2020 14:38:00

New Research Names Top HR Outsourcing Companies for 2020, According to B2B Ratings and Reviews Platform Clutch

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clutch published its list of top global HR outsourcing firms. Each company was evaluated based on its client reviews, market presence, work quality, and service focus.

The leading firms are as follows:

1.    People Business

2.    Bambee

3.    CleverLand

4.    Whitecollars

5.    Staff Outsourcing Solutions

6.    MyPEOAgency

7.    Circa Logica Group

8.    Boyden

9.    Professional Staff Recruitment

10.  KIAT

11.  Bee Talents

12.  New Horizons Global Partners

13.  Ahead Human Resources

14.  Remote Team Solutions

15.  Prometeo

16.  LeaderHR

17.  OptimumSource

18.  SevenStar HR

19.  HR Factory

20.  MoveUp

21.  FEG Outsourcing Administrativo

22.  DNA325

23.  TopSource Global Solutions - India

24.  Harris BPO

25.  TFECTA - Digital Innovations

26.  KOISRA Co., Ltd

27.  Atheva Services

28.  Growup Technologies

29.  ProAms

30.  Echo

31.  Covent Informatics

32.  Contique Global

33.  Kriate Consultants


"Human resources is important to a business's success. Without strong HR processes, companies often struggle to deliver the services and products they promise," said Clutch Business Development Analyst Dustin Sammons. "If your company plans to outsource HR, it's important to partner with the right organization."

Clutch contacted hundreds of HR outsourcing companies to participate in this report, and its conclusions are based on both qualitative and quantitative research including firms' experience, past and current clients, client feedback, accolades, and web presence.

Clutch's research is ongoing, and results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on August 16, 2020. Rankings are dynamic, and this report may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website. If your company wants to be considered in upcoming research, apply here.

Find the full research here: https://clutch.co/hr/outsourcing.

About Clutch
Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.

Contact
Dustin Sammons
202.871.9370
245530@email4pr.com

 

