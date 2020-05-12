+++ Starker Kursrückgang bei Bitcoin über das Wochenende! Profitieren Sie von der erhöhten Volatilität vor dem Halving! +++ -w-
12.05.2020 00:45:00

New Research Highlights Farmer Perspectives on Farm-Level Data Collection and Sharing

LENEXA, Kan., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Several challenges prevent farmers from collecting and sharing data on production practices with downstream supply chain organizations, such as food companies and retailers, according to new research from Farm Journal's Trust In Food initiative and The Sustainability Consortium (TSC).

"This research provides the entire ag value chain with direct farmer feedback on the realities of farm-level data collection and sharing," said Mitch Rouda, President for Farm Journal's Trust In Food. "These insights will enable organizations to more effectively engage with farmers in the scaling of conservation practices and production practice transparency."

Farm-level production data plays a critical role in conservation and sustainability efforts for food, fuel and fiber supply chains. Despite this importance, according to previous TSC research, nearly 50% of food and beverage companies report having no visibility into the on-farm practices that produce the inputs they use.

To help close the gap between in-field practices and supply chain needs, Trust In Food and TSC surveyed American farmers on their perceptions of data collection and sharing. The resulting report, "Farmer Perspectives On Data," highlights insights from nearly 400 farmers in more than 40 states.

Key findings include:

  • 62% reported not using data collection and sharing software during the 2019 season; of those who did, only about 30% say the software meets all their needs.
  • Lack of access to capital, equipment, training and reliable data networks are the biggest barriers farmers face in scaling up their on-farm data efforts.
  • 71% of farmers said their primary ag adviser or consultant has never suggested increasing on-farm data collection, data sharing or both.
  • 49% of farmers do not believe their customer has a right to know how they manage their farm.
  • Responses to open-ended questions reveal downstream organizations enjoying greater financial benefits from farm-level data sharing than the farmers who provide that data is a major issue farmers consider when deciding to share their data.
  • 74% of farmers implement conservation agriculture practices because they believe it is the right thing to do for the environment; 61% use conservation practices to ensure they pass on a profitable and viable farming operation to the next generation.

"The results of this report show growers value data collection and the environment and they implement conservation agriculture practices on their farms, but there are several surprising barriers to sharing farm data," said Christy Slay, Director of Technical Alignment for The Sustainability Consortium. "TSC is committed to working on these issues and barriers with our partners to ensure farmers receive the value they deserve for protecting natural resources and that the sustainability story brands communicated to retailers and consumers is enabled by the farm data reported into TSC's THESIS platform."

The report can be viewed at https://bit.ly/Farm-Data-TIF.  

Contact: Susan Rhode (913) 213-7110 or srhode@farmjournal.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-highlights-farmer-perspectives-on-farm-level-data-collection-and-sharing-301057059.html

SOURCE Farm Journal

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 83.65
1.16 %
Roche Hldg G 344.75
1.03 %
Lonza Grp 448.80
0.67 %
Nestle 105.58
0.55 %
Geberit 434.00
0.30 %
Adecco Group 41.10
-1.30 %
UBS Group 9.48
-1.41 %
LafargeHolcim 39.05
-1.51 %
The Swatch Grp 182.80
-2.32 %
CS Group 7.96
-2.43 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11.05.20
Durationsrisiko bei Aktien
11.05.20
Ölmarkt: Lage-Einschätzung und was es bei einer Anlage zu beachten gilt
11.05.20
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV
11.05.20
Vontobel: Eine Branche im Kampf gegen das Coronavirus
11.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11.05.20
Schwache US-Jobdaten können SMI nicht stoppen
07.05.20
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.05.20
Schroders: Wie schneiden nachhaltige Unternehmen während der Covid-19-Krise ab?
11.05.20
Schroders: Fragen und Antworten: Könnte jetzt die Zeit für Investitionen im Gesundheitssektor sein?
08.05.20
Schroders: Wandelanleihen schützen effizient in der Aktienkrise
mehr
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: "Das grösste Problem der Welt ist der Dollar"
Ehemaliger Goldman-Analyst: Das Jahr 2020 wird für Aktien noch schlimmer als bisher
Warnsignal für Anleger: Warren Buffett hortet weiter Cash
UBS-Analysten sehen Goldpreis bald bei 1'800 Dollar - auch andere Experten bullish
Dow beendet den Handel leichter-- SMI schüttelt bis Handelsende Verluste ab -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Relief Therapeutics reicht in den USA Antrag für Studie mit COVID-Mittel ein - Aktie legt zu
So reagiert der Bitcoin-Kurs auf das am Abend erfolgte Halving-Event
Wichtiger Meilenstein demnächst erreicht: Tesla-Aktie dürfte Elon Musk bald einen Geldregen bescheren
LafargeHolcim-Aktie im Minus: Verkaufsvereinbarung von LafargeHolcim auf Philippinen geplatzt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow beendet den Handel leichter-- SMI schüttelt bis Handelsende Verluste ab -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart uneinig. Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Montag nur vorübergehend Verluste. In Deutschland bewegte sich der DAX nach einem anfänglichen Aufschlag auf rotem Terrain. In Asien ging es zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB