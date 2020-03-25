New Research Designed to Quantify Trucking Impacts from COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) and the Owner-Operator Independent Driver Association Foundation (OOIDA Foundation) are conducting a joint research study to understand the numerous impacts that the Coronavirus pandemic is having on trucking operations. The research focuses heavily on a survey that solicits critical input from truck drivers and motor carrier staff who are encountering Covid-19 impacts such as limited shipper access, changing distribution patterns and traffic-related issues.

"This survey will help us confirm what we know anecdotally," said Tom Weakley, Director of the OOIDA Foundation, "that the trucking industry is leading the charge in responding to food and medicine shortages among other critical supplies. We need everyone's input on this effort."

The survey link can be found at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ATRI-Coronavirus-Perspectives.

Anyone involved in trucking operations is urged to respond.

"Our goal is to complete the data analysis as quickly as possible, as it can provide important guidance to public and private decision-makers. The Covid-19 pandemic is a moving target, and we can't afford to design policies and supply chains around guesswork," said Dan Murray, Senior Vice President at ATRI.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

OOIDA is the largest truck driver association in North America, representing more than 160,000 truck drivers and small fleets.

