New Research by Dentsu Data Labs and Adverty Reveals Mobile Users Prefer Non-intrusive In-game ads Over Web Banners

STOCKHOLM, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Display advertising placed in natural Contexts within games are the favoured ad format among mobile users, according to new research carried out by Dentsu Data Labs and Adverty, the leading in-game ad platform for advertisers, agencies and developers. The recent study also positions ad-funded gaming as the mainstay of consumers' increasingly eager gaming habit. Furthermore, the study showed that esports environments were up to 5x more preferable for advertising, compared to other gaming genres.

50% of the participants who were presented with a series of adverts in different online environments said that ads which blended seamlessly into the gameplay experience were the type they would prefer to see - compared to 30% favourability for a banner ad on a news website.

Of those who participated in the study, 84% were aware they had seen ads within the game, while 78% of those seeing the ad were able to recall the brand they had seen.

Almost two-thirds said the ad placement had had no negative impact on their gaming experience, while 17% judged it to have had a positive effect, compared to 13% for the web banner ad.

Respondents reported that in-game ad format offers a significantly more positive experience than web banners: "It became more faithful to reality. My attention was directed to the surroundings and then I registered the advertising on a conscious level." In addition, having seen the in-game ad and web banner, the respondents were asked which ad environment they would prefer to see ads in.

The research also gives an insight into the habit-forming nature of mobile gaming; among those who play games on their phone, 68% report playing daily or more often.

Advertising will continue to underpin this mobile gaming boom, judging by the attitudes of the 301 gamers involved in the study. Only 9% of people report a willingness to pay for games in order to avoid ads, while 43% are willing to watch advertising in exchange for free gaming.

Niklas Bakos, CEO and Founder of Adverty, said: "It is clear from this research that ad-funded mobile gaming is only growing as a form of entertainment, and it is up to us to find the ad formats that work best for gamers and brands. We are not surprised by the positive reaction to advertising in natural contexts within games, and we think brands will be extremely interested to note the strong ad recall among gamers in this instance. In-game advertising offers a remarkable opportunity for brands to reach consumers at a highly engaged moment, which is why many are now starting to prioritise games and esports as the media channel for the future."

Maria Sedlenieks, Insight Strategist, Dentsu Data Labs said: "The research demonstrates that in-game ads are able to hold their own against traditional web advertising formats, and it is also interesting to note that they meet with a more favourable response among mobile users. With the development of this form of advertising, we would expect to see further strong evidence of the potential of in-game advertising.".

This information is information that Adverty AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided, through the contact of the above contact person, for publication on the 19th of March 2020.

Mangold Fondkommission AB, phone +46 8 5030 1550, act as certified advisor/mentor and market maker for the company at NGM Nordic MTF.

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game platform, delivers seamless advertising to connect brands and people through its revolutionary display advertising technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com.

About Dentsu Data Labs

Dentsu Data Labs is a consultant agency within data intelligence, insight and digital analysis. Our ambition is to help our clients to improve their business by making data-driven decisions on a daily basis. DDL is part of the communication network Dentsu Aegis.

