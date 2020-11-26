New Report: 4 Key Factors to Successfully Attract and Retain Vietnam's Gen Z in the Workplace

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2025, Gen Z (those born between 1997 to 2012) is expected to take up 25% of the total workforce in Vietnam. A study by Dreamplex, which designs and delivers employee-centric workplace experiences, and Decision Lab, a behavioral design think tank, set out to find what Gen Z wants and how different they are from Millennials. This, so that companies can design a workplace experience that attracts and retains these young, creative, and caring employees. To download the full "Build a Workplace to Attract and Retain Gen Z in Vietnam" study, please click here .

The Job, Ways of Working, The Workplace, and the need for Personalisation and Choice - the four pillars to build a competitive workplace for Vietnamese Gen Z. Companies that want to attract and retain the Vietnamese Gen Z need to:

Change the Job . For Gen Z, it's not about the money: only 18% take a new job for the salary. Their real need is to learn – especially technical job skills and soft skills like Networking and Communication. Creating opportunities for content is also important: Gen Z ranks Entertainment, Media and Creative as their favorite jobs. And despite their young age, Gen Z significantly cares about social issues and human rights.

. For Gen Z, it's not about the money: only 18% take a new job for the salary. Their real need is to learn – especially technical job skills and soft skills like Networking and Communication. Creating opportunities for content is also important: Gen Z ranks Entertainment, Media and Creative as their favorite jobs. And despite their young age, Gen Z significantly cares about social issues and human rights. Change the Ways of Working. Only 8% of Gen Z wants to communicate with colleagues in person. As the first generation to be born digital natives, Gen Z are ingrained with mobile and social behaviours and choose Instant Messaging as the top way of collaborating at work. And even after COVID-19, they love working in groups in person or work independently – not doing group work remotely. While 86% of Gen Z wants to work independently on projects before asking for help, over 90% want frequent feedback as a way to constantly learn and improve.

Change the Office. Gen Z has a lot of demands for their ideal office: comfortable , professional , modern , creative , playful and 10 other characteristics were chosen by up to 80% of them. Compared to Millennials, they especially appreciate quiet , focus and relaxing . F&B offerings such as a snack vending machine or on-site cafe are also a must. And, the workplace needs to support Work-Life Balance & Mental Wellbeing per 69% of all Vietnamese Gen Z.

Provide Choice. Inspired by the time Working from Home during COVID-19 as well as megatrends like Online Personalization (i.e. the Tiktok For You page), Data-Driven Superapps (i.e. Grab that knows where you want to go) and Immediacy from Food Apps – Gen Z demands flexibility and choice. While 70% of Gen Z still needs an office to focus and collaborate, smart companies will offer more choice in how, when, and where they work.

About Dreamplex - delivering the flexible workplace experience of the future

In an increasingly competitive job market organizations need to offer more flexible, attractive, collaborative, and engaging workplaces. Dreamplex offers A Better Day at Work that perfectly meets the needs of fast-growing companies who understand that their young employees expect more from their workplace.

Well-designed private, branded offices for 1 – 200+ people come with 5-star hospitality-level care and an engaging program of social activities, training & development, and wellbeing initiatives. This allows forward-looking companies to deliver 21st-century, employee-centric, highly engaging workplace experiences without needing to build those capabilities and resources in house, or spending more money than they do on their current "standard" offices.

About Decision Lab - making marketing agile, data-driven and decision focused

Market research firm Decision Lab helps clients make better decisions by applying cutting edge research technology combined with competent upmarket consultancy:

Largest Online Community for research in Southeast Asia

Partnerships with leading technology providers

International team of Decision Consultants

They are here to change the decision making process, making marketing strategies more agile and more connected to consumers' changing habits.

