New REGENESIS Environmental Product Protects People From PFAS, the 'Forever Chemicals'

BATH, England, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toxic and widespread PFAS contamination - as portrayed in the new film Dark Waters - can be rendered harmless using a new twist on an old technology.

There is increasing public concern about PFAS that have affected the drinking water sources of millions of people across the globe. Until recently, the only available approach has been to pump out the contaminated water, which is costly and ineffective. A new approach called PlumeStop® has been proven to transform the contaminated ground into a purifying filter. This prevents the 'forever chemicals' from reaching the water wells.

It is a twist on a technology first used by the ancient Egyptians and one that is already used to filter drinking water in homes: activated carbon. Scientists at REGENESIS have found a way to create a liquid form of activated carbon. "The product has been used on nine sites so far in North America, Europe and the Middle East. Demand is growing now that the technology has been proven to be cost-efficient and effective," said Gareth Leonard, Managing Director for REGENESIS in Europe.

The ink-like liquid is injected into the ground to 'paint' the underground soils with a thin layer of absorbent carbon. Any PFAS pollution that passes through the PlumeStop painted soils is safely removed, allowing only clean water to flow through. "By injecting it into the ground where the groundwater flows, we can lock PFAS in place within a couple of weeks, with no further work required. This way, potential exposure to humans via drinking water wells or open water gets removed." As PFAS already affects so many people worldwide, the ability to halt PFAS in its tracks is good news.

PFAS chemicals have been used for decades in a wide range of products, including non-stick pans, clothing, furniture and in particular: firefighting foam, which when used to put out a fire, has now been found to contaminate the underlying soils and groundwater. PFAS chemicals are mobile, toxic and almost indestructible. Once ingested, it is very difficult for the human body to excrete the contamination.

About REGENESIS

REGENESIS specialises in solutions for the environment, offering industry-leading technologies and services to clean up a wide range of contaminants. Their main European offices are in Bath, UK.

Contact: Tel. +44 (0)122-561-8163