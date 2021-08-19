SMI 12’396 -1.2%  SPI 15’893 -1.1%  Dow 34’874 -0.3%  DAX 15’766 -1.3%  Euro 1.0732 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’125 -1.5%  Gold 1’780 -0.4%  Bitcoin 42’827 4.0%  Dollar 0.9190 0.3%  Öl 67.0 -0.7% 
Medical Prognosis Institute A-S Aktie [Valor: 32390707 / ISIN: DK0060732477]
New Publication Date for Allarity Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 Interim Report

Press Release

Hørsholm, Denmark (August 19, 2021) – Allarity Therapeutics A/S ("Allarity” or the "Company”) today announced a new publication date for the Company’s Q2 2021 Interim Report, which is now being made public on August 23, 2021 (previously: August 31, 2021).

The reason for the change of publication date is to accelerate the Company’s preparations for the transformation and recapitalization as announced on May 21, 2021 as the Company advances towards migration to listing on the U.S. Nasdaq stock market (New York, N.Y.).



About Allarity Therapeutics
Allarity Therapeutics (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: ALLR.ST) develops drugs for personalized treatment of cancer guided by its proprietary drug response predictor technology, the DRP® platform. The Company has a mature portfolio of six drug candidates, including compounds in the pre-registration stage. The product portfolio includes: stenoparib (2X-121), a PARP inhibitor in Phase 2 for ovarian cancer; dovitinib, a pan-TKI in post-Phase 3 for renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA® (Ixabepilone), a microtubulin inhibitor approved in the U.S. for the treatment of breast cancer; LiPlaCis®, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin in Phase 2 trials for breast and prostate cancer, currently being developed by Smerud Medical Research International; 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin under manufacturing for Phase 2 in breast cancer, currently being developed by Smerud Medical Research International ; and Irofulven, a DNA damaging agent in Phase 2 for prostate cancer, currently being developed by Lantern Pharma, Inc.

About the Drug Response Predictor – DRP® Companion Diagnostic

Allarity uses its drug specific DRP® to select those patients who, by the genetic signature of their cancer, are found to have a high likelihood of responding to the specific drug. By screening patients before treatment, the response rate can be significantly increased. The DRP® method builds on the comparison of sensitive vs. resistant human cancer cell lines, including genomic information from cell lines combined with clinical tumor biology and prior clinical trial outcomes. DRP® is based on messenger RNA from the patient’s biopsies. DRP® has proven its ability to provide a statistically significant prediction of the clinical outcome from drug treatment in cancer patients in nearly 40 clinical studies that were examined, including an ongoing, prospective Phase 2 trial. The DRP® platform can be used in all cancer types and is patented for more than 70 anti-cancer drugs.

Forward-looking statements
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Allarity’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning Allarity’s plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. Allarity undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:
        InvestorRelations@allarity.com

Media Contact:

        Thomas Pedersen
        Carrotize PR & Communications
        +45 6062 9390
        tsp@carrotize.com

Certified Adviser:
Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, Email: ca@skmg.se. Tel: +46 11 32 30 732

The information was submitted for publication on August 19, 2021.


