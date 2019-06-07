New Product from Clean Air Gear Keeps Beauty Salon Air Clean

SARASOTA, Fla., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clean Air Gear division of MicroSweep Corp. has introduced a novel new product set that removes formaldehyde from beauty salon air and keeps it clean.

Eraldehyde® model E-180 is a popular air purifier specialized to safely remove carcinogenic formaldehyde fumes from salon air while the room is occupied. Formaldehyde is a known human carcinogen emitted by certain chemicals used in hair and nail salons. Fumes enter the body by breathing or absorption through the skin.

The new Air Quality Set (available at http://www.cleanairgear.com) includes the floor standing Eraldehyde® model E-180 formaldehyde remover and a portable formaldehyde meter. The meter enables salon owners to check their room formaldehyde level to decide when to use the Eraldehyde®.

The Air Quality Set also includes a small, novel device to generate low levels of test formaldehyde by temporarily plugging it into an electrical wall socket in a small bathroom. The Eraldehyde® and the meter can be temporarily placed in the test bathroom to verify that the E-180 is working properly and determine if its cartridges ever need replacing later.

"Eraldehyde® Air Quality Set purifies salon air and keeps it clean," said John Edwards, President of Clean Air Gear.

See Eraldehyde® products at (http://www.cleanairgear.com).

Clean Air Gear sells portable equipment that purifies room air in the home and workplace.

SOURCE Clean Air Gear