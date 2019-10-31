New Port Sales Recalls All-Gloo Craft Glue Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirements; Poison Hazard to Children

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recall Summary

Name of Product: All-Gloo Craft Glue

Hazard: The glue contains methanol and poses a poisoning hazard to young children if ingested. The packaging is not child-resistant as required by the Poisoning Prevention Packaging Act.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately remove the recalled glue from the reach of children and return it to the store where purchased for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

New Port Sales collect at 787-793-6201 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, e-mail info@newportsales.com or online at www.newportsales.com and click on "Recall" for more information.



Recall Details

Units: About 46,000

Description:

This recall involves bottles of All-Gloo Craft Glue in 2-, 4- and 8-ounce sizes. The size of each translucent white plastic bottle of recalled glue is printed at the bottom of an orange, white and black label that includes a UPC number unique to that size.

Size UPC 2 oz 700332578122 4 oz 700332570126 8 oz 700332570133

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: La Casa de los Botones and New Port Sales Inc. in Puerto Rico from April 2019 through June 2019 for between $2 and $7.

Importer: New Port Sales Inc., of San Juan, PR

Distributor: New Port Sales Inc., of San Juan, PR

Manufacturer: Yi Hsin Lung Co. Ltd., of Taiwan

Manufactured in:Taiwan

Recall Number: 20-015

