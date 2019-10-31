+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
31.10.2019 18:28:00

New Port Sales Recalls All-Gloo Craft Glue Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirements; Poison Hazard to Children

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recall Summary

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Co)

Name of Product: All-Gloo Craft Glue

Hazard: The glue contains methanol and poses a poisoning hazard to young children if ingested. The packaging is not child-resistant as required by the Poisoning Prevention Packaging Act.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately remove the recalled glue from the reach of children and return it to the store where purchased for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:
New Port Sales collect at 787-793-6201 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, e-mail info@newportsales.com or online at www.newportsales.com and click on "Recall" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 46,000

Description:
This recall involves bottles of All-Gloo Craft Glue in 2-, 4- and 8-ounce sizes. The size of each translucent white plastic bottle of recalled glue is printed at the bottom of an orange, white and black label that includes a UPC number unique to that size.

Size

UPC

2 oz                                             

700332578122

4 oz

700332570126

8 oz

700332570133

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: La Casa de los Botones and New Port Sales Inc. in Puerto Rico from April 2019 through June 2019 for between $2 and $7.

Importer: New Port Sales Inc., of San Juan, PR

Distributor: New Port Sales Inc., of San Juan, PR

Manufacturer: Yi Hsin Lung Co. Ltd., of Taiwan

Manufactured in:Taiwan

Footer
About U.S. CPSC:
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction.  Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline
Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:
800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)
Times: 8 a.m.5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime
Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact
Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.
Phone: 301-504-7908
Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 20-015

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-port-sales-recalls-all-gloo-craft-glue-due-to-failure-to-meet-child-resistant-closure-requirements-poison-hazard-to-children-300949327.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

