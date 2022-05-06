Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
NEW PODCAST POST-TRAUMATIC THRIVING HOSTS CHILDHOOD TRAUMA SURVIVOR JESSIE BUTTAFUOCO

In 1992, Joey Buttafuoco's teenage mistress Amy Fisher shot Joey's wife in the head and was sent to prison. Daughter Jessie was 9 years-old at the time. Dr. Randall Bell and Tanya Brown (sister of Nicole Brown Simpson) explore what happened that day and Jessie's long road to recovery.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 30 years ago, on May 19, 1992, Mary Jo Buttafuoco was confronted at home and shot in the head by 17-year-old Amy Fisher aka "The Long Island Lolita." Daughter Jessie was at school preparing to audition for the lead in the school play. This real-life drama and infamous love triangle crushed the world of this young child. Jessie's story will have you laughing, crying, and taking notes on her bold approach to healing.

https://vimeo.com/704623104

"In 1992 the only people that had pagers were doctors and hookers." - Jessie Buttafuoco

Post-Traumatic Thriving is a podcast that addresses the toughest issues around trauma and healing. Unresolved trauma is the #1 problem facing humanity, with 66% to 85% of all college-age people having experienced at least 1 traumatic event.

Unresolved trauma fuels self-medication, depression, and violent crime. Unprocessed, trauma can lead to suicide, the leading cause of death in the United States according to the National Institute of Mental Health. This podcast directly takes on these issues and delivers life-saving life skills:

  • Featuring real events about real experiences
  • Guests not only survived trauma but are now thriving
  • Inspiring conversations about how to reclaim one's life
  • Listeners learn practical tips to move forward
  • Podcast builds a community of survivors and thrivers

Dr. Bell is a sociologist and economist who specializes in disaster recovery projects. "Trauma recovery is not a solo exercise," says Dr. Randall Bell, author of the bestselling book, Post-Traumatic Thriving.  

Ms. Tanya Brown, MA is the author of Finding Peace Amid the Chaos. The 1994 death of Tanya's sister Nicole Brown Simpson generated a media frenzy around O.J. Simpson. Today, she is a celebrity author, and a motivational speaker and life coach. When facing trauma Tanya said, "You need to ask for help."

Core IQ https://www.coreiq.com/ is a non-profit organization that produces the podcast.

Available on every major podcast platform.

Mel Levymel@coreiq.com 949-497-7600 ext. 14

Reviews, photos, and interview requests available upon request.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-podcast-post-traumatic-thriving-hosts-childhood-trauma-survivor-jessie-buttafuoco-301542067.html

SOURCE Landmark Research Group LLC

