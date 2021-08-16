SMI 12’400 -0.5%  SPI 15’882 -0.5%  Dow 35’290 -0.6%  DAX 15’911 -0.4%  Euro 1.0743 -0.7%  EStoxx50 4’205 -0.6%  Gold 1’784 0.2%  Bitcoin 42’632 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9119 -0.4%  Öl 68.6 -2.4% 
16.08.2021

New Podcast Canusa Street Launches, Focusing on US/Canada Relations

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - In partnership with the Woodrow Wilson Center, the Canadian American Business Council (CABC) is pleased to launch Canusa Street, a new podcast examining issues impacting the Canada-U.S. relationship.

Each episode, hosts Maryscott Greenwood, CEO of the CABC and Professor Christopher Sands, Director of the Wilson Center Canada Institute work to understand the current events as well as long history, connections, friendship, and disagreements of the Canada-U.S. relationship. Greenwood and Sands are both American experts on the bilateral relationship, and their podcast guests are political, business and civil society leaders with unique insights from both sides of the 49th parallel.

"The podcast is named after the real Canusa Street, where the Canada-U.S. border runs down the middle of a street, separating Derby Line, Vermont and Stanstead, Québec. Canusa Street showcases the comradery of our special relationship," said Maryscott Greenwood, CEO, CABC. "After the longest closure of our shared border in history, we must celebrate and reflect on what makes us allies and more importantly, friends."

Greenwood and Sands explore a variety of issues, including the reopening of the border with Congressman Brian Higgins and Let Us Reunite's Devon Weber, the role of media in constructing our understanding of the bilateral relationship with CTV's Richard Madan, the Gordie Howe Bridge with the Hon. Lisa Raitt and softwood lumber with Senator Trent Lott, MLA Mike de Jong and Jerry Howard of the National Association of Home Builders.

"We know our countries are stronger together. From natural resources to goods and services, we're connected beyond our border," said Christopher Sands, Director of the Wilson Center Canada Institute. "Canusa Street explores our shared history and reflects on the opportunities to strengthen our bilateral relationship."

Through advocacy initiatives and policy recommendations the CABC and the Wilson Center Canada Institute showcase the significance of dialogue, collaboration, and investment in the Canada-U.S. relationship. Canusa Street brings together the expertise of both organizations in a thoughtful and entertaining program.

Canusa Street is edited and produced by Aaron Jones, who serves as the Director of Congressional Relations and Executive Producer of Podcasts at the Wilson Center. Xavi Delgado, Analyst and Research Coordinator at the Canada Institute, is the podcast's research producer.

The first season of Canusa Street is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. To learn more, follow Canusa Street on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the CABC: Established in 1987, the Canadian American Business Council is the leading non-profit, non-partisan, issues-oriented organization dedicated to fostering dialogue between the public and private sectors in Canada and the US. Members are key business leaders and stakeholders from both sides of the border ranging from entrepreneurs to best name brands in the world. Collectively, CABC members employ about two million people and have annual revenues of close to $1.5 trillion. For more information, visit www.cabc.co.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-podcast-canusa-street-launches-focusing-on-uscanada-relations-301355865.html

SOURCE Canadian American Business Council

﻿

