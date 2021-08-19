SMI 12’396 -1.2%  SPI 15’893 -1.1%  Dow 34’894 -0.2%  DAX 15’766 -1.3%  Euro 1.0732 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’125 -1.5%  Gold 1’780 -0.4%  Bitcoin 42’805 4.0%  Dollar 0.9188 0.2%  Öl 66.5 -1.4% 
19.08.2021 23:07:00

New Pilot Program Supports I.E. Residents with Heart Failure

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new six-month pilot program hosted by Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) aims to provide 100 Members with heart failure the tools to manage their health condition by offering personalized care and support in a new and exciting way. In collaboration with Purfoods, LLC (DBA Mom's Meals), participating Members will receive healthy food and meals, nutrition education and digital weight scales. The program will run from June to December.

IEHP Health Navigator, Mauricio, helps pilot program participant set her digital weight scale up in her residence. The scale is just one tool the program provides to help Members make informed decisions about their health.

Adding a personal touch, IEHP's Health Navigators will also visit each Member in their home to help connect them to Care Management Nurses, set up their digital weight scales, provide Heart Failure Management Plans, and conduct Health Risk Assessments.

"The goal is to empower our Members to be their healthiest selves," said Anna Edwards, IEHP's care management clinical director. "This program is innovative and practical. We help provide the tools so that Members can make informed decisions about their health, reducing the likelihood of emergency situations and the need for hospitalization."

After a sixth-month assessment of the results, the program has the potential to be expanded, offering support to even more Members.

IEHP's Health Navigators are also participating in a Healthy School Initiative Pilot Program, partnering with San Bernardino County School District and Colton Joint Unified School District to provide outreach and support to students. The team has also partnered with HumanGood to serve senior residents at Mt. Rubidoux Manor in Riverside.

"Coordinating personalized care starts with getting to know the individual needs of each Member," said Carmen Ramirez, IEHP's health navigator program manager. "Through in-home visits, Health Navigators are able to connect with the Member, assess their needs and work with Care Management to coordinate effective and individualized care, maximizing positive health outcomes."

About IEHP
With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 25th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.4 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,300 providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health.  For more information, visit iehp.org.

