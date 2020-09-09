New Outpatient Cath Lab Opens

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio is getting a new outpatient cardiovascular catheterization lab, bringing a new level of convenience, cost savings, and state-of-the art care to the area.

Dr. Suresh Neelagaru, a local Interventional Cardiologist, teamed up with Austin, Texas based Arise Vascular to open the LoneStar Cardiovascular Center. It is located at 9130 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX 78240 and will focus on the treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease, also known as P.A.D.

P.A.D. is a condition whereby the arteries in the legs become blocked and blood cannot flow properly into the legs and feet. One in 20 Americans over the age of 50 have P.A.D. People who smoke, who have smoked in the past, who have diabetes, high cholesterol, family history of P.A.D. or aneurysm of the aorta, kidney disease or high blood pressure are all at increased risk of developing P.A.D. People oftentimes have no symptoms, but most people with PAD will complain of weak, heavy or painful legs or have wounds on their legs which have not healed despite appropriate wound care treatments. Left untreated, P.A.D. can lead to amputation.

The LoneStar Cardiovascular Center specializes in treatments to restore the blood flow to legs and feet. The center provides these treatments in an outpatient environment, meaning most patients go home in just a few hours. An additional benefit: when compared to a hospital, patients often pay significantly less money to have their procedure performed at an outpatient cath lab.

"I have a calling to treat patients as if they are part of my family and to help improve their quality of life. I have established my facility to specialize in outpatient treatment of cardiovascular disease, P.A.D. and focus on wound healing and amputation prevention," said Dr. Neelagaru.

"Arise Vascular believes that being physician-led means greater success for physicians and patients. We are experts in the outpatient cardiovascular industry with a purposefully designed organization dedicated to quality control at every step," said Jared Leger, CEO of Arise Vascular.

Arise Vascular currently owns and operates outpatient cardiovascular facilities in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, with plans to expand into other states.

