SMI 12’362 0.4%  SPI 15’838 0.4%  Dow 35’247 0.4%  DAX 15’771 0.2%  Euro 1.0816 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’188 0.3%  Gold 1’731 0.1%  Bitcoin 41’503 -2.6%  Dollar 0.9231 0.3%  Öl 71.1 2.7% 
10.08.2021 19:36:00

New Outdoor Recreation Guidelines Emphasize Importance Of Preparation, Inclusivity, And Shared Stewardship

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Today, the Recreate Responsibly Coalition released new guidelines to encourage people to embrace best practices that foster responsible recreation, inclusivity, and shared stewardship as they spend time in the outdoors.

The Recreate Responsibly Coalition's new guidelines encourage people to embrace best practices that foster responsible recreation, inclusivity, and shared stewardship as they spend time in the outdoors.

#RecreateResponsibly: We all have a role to play keeping people, places and communities safe as we enjoy the outdoors.

While the coalition of more than 1,300 organizations formed in response to heightened demand for the outdoors inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, this new focus reinforces the ongoing need to create community—building an outdoors for all and taking good care of the outdoor places we all love. The new guidance maintains a focus on keeping people and outdoor spaces healthy and well and are designed to be enduring and valuable in people's day-to-day lives.

"The Recreate Responsibly Coalition came together to care for the spaces and communities that represent the best of our country. Our vision was created with the hope to continue the healing and generational joy found through a connection to the outdoors. These new tenets build on that vision in a way that we hope is a lasting invitation to create community in these precious outdoor spaces," said Juan Martinez, founder of Fresh Tracks, a senior fellow at the Aspen Institute, and a member of the Recreate Responsibly Coalition Steering Committee.

Looking forward to a future beyond the pandemic, the coalition's Recreate Responsibly guidelines remain simple and actionable.

  • Know before you go. Check the status of the place you want to visit for closures, fire restrictions, and weather.
  • Plan and prepare. Reservations and permits may be required. Make sure you have the gear you need and a back-up plan. 
  • Build an inclusive outdoors. Be an active part of making the outdoors safe and welcoming for all identities and abilities.
  • Respect others. There is space for everyone outdoors. Be kind to all who use the outdoors differently.
  • Leave no trace.  Respect the land, water, wildlife, and Native communities. Follow the seven Leave No Trace principles.
  • Make it better. We all have a responsibility to sustain the places we love. Volunteer, donate, and advocate for the outdoors.

"We have a shared responsibility to collaboratively create what it means to be successful stewards to our outdoor environment and each other. In order to thrive on this planet together, we must continually recognize, learn, adapt, and grow to our changing needs and opportunities, as well as our historic and evolving challenges," said Danica Carey, a member of the Recreate Responsibly Coalition Steering Committee and director of marketing operations at Seirus Innovative Accessories.

With these new guidelines, which were released at the annual Outdoor Retailer Summer Show in Denver, Colorado, the overall #RecreateResponsibly message remains simple: We all have a role to play in keeping people, places, and communities safe as we enjoy the outdoors.

The coalition was first convened by representatives from REI Co-op and the Outdoor Alliance in May of 2020 in response to unprecedented demand on public lands and natural spaces during the COVID-19 pandemic. The group has since expanded to include more than 1,300 members representing businesses, government agencies, nonprofits, outdoor media, and influencers. The coalition's common ground is a shared love of the outdoors, a desire to help everyone experience the benefits of nature, and a belief that by sharing best practices, people can get outside safely and help keep our parks, trails, and public lands accessible.

"This past year has proven the immeasurable impact that time spent outside—whether that's close to home or on a bucket-list adventure—means to our health, well-being and the social fabric of our shared communities," said Ryan Chao, president of Rails-to-Trails Conservancy and a member of the Recreate Responsibly Coalition Advisory Committee. "As we look to the future, we have a responsibility to each other and to these precious spaces. It's up to all of us to make the outdoors safe and welcoming for everyone."

Media assets and resources available in English and Spanish can be accessed at recreateresponsibly.org and by following @recreateresponsibly on Twitter and Instagram, and #RecreateResponsibly across social media platforms.

CONTACT:  
Eugenie Bostrom, Recreate Responsibly Coalition Manager, Embracing the Bear Consulting eugenie@embracingthebear.com, 424.542.9690
Brandi Horton, Recreate Responsibly Coalition Member, Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, brandi@railstotrails.org, 202.974.5155

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-outdoor-recreation-guidelines-emphasize-importance-of-preparation-inclusivity-and-shared-stewardship-301352485.html

SOURCE Rails-to-Trails Conservancy

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Strukturierte Produkte: Gab es Trends im 1. Halbjahr 2021? | BX Swiss TV

 Was hat sich im 1. Halbjahr bei den Strukturierten Produkten bewegt? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt Dominique Böhler einen Einblick welche Basiswerte besonders gefragt waren und ob es über die letzten Jahre zu Verschiebungen gekommen ist. Weiter wagt Dominique Böhler einen Ausblick, in welche Richtung es gehen könnte.

Dominique Böhler: Strukturierte Produkte: Gab es Trends im 1. Halbjahr 2021? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16:07 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:10 Siemens sieht länger anhaltende Lieferketten-Probleme
12:26 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Caterpillar Inc
10:45 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Curevac, Moderna, Novavax
10:32 Vontobel: derimail - Techwerte im Fokus
09:18 Marktüberblick: Hella haussiert nach Übernahmespekulationen
09.08.21 SMI auf Richtungssuche
07.08.21 Dominique Böhler: Strukturierte Produkte: Gab es Trends im 1. Halbjahr 2021? | BX Swiss TV
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Millionen verloren: Klage gegen Ethereum Foundation
Wasserstoff-Hype: Ölriesen wie Shell, BP & Co. kämpfen um ihre Existenz
Erhöhte Immobilienpreise: Sogar die Superreichen raten von Immobilienkauf ab
Relief-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Relief Therapeutics erhält von FDA Orphan Drug-Status für Avipdadil
Adecco-Aktien fallen ins Minus: Adecco kauft Firma in Frankreich und stellt Sparte neu auf
Goldman Sachs sieht Rally-Potenzial: Diese beanspruchten Aktien könnten sic jetzt lohnen
Berkshire-Depot: Diese Aktien lassen Milliarden in Warren Buffetts Kasse fliessen
Bitcoin-Regulierung: So könnte laut "Wolf of Wall Street" Belfort der BTC-Preis gesteigert werden
Bitcoin & Co. im Blick chinesischer Behörden: Russland will von China-Abwanderung profitieren
Bitcoin-Mining: Malaysische Polizei deckt grossen Stromdiebstahl auf

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit