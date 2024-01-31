|
31.01.2024 15:00:00
New number of votes and shares outstanding
Where the company increases or reduces the total number of shares or votes in the company, the company shall by law publish information regarding the change.
At the 2011 Annual General Meeting, a share conversion clause was added to Industrivärden’s articles of association. Shareholders have the right at any time to request conversion of Class A shares to Class C shares. During the month of January 2024, 751,891 Class A shares were converted to 751,891 Class C shares.
Following the share conversion, the number of votes in the company is 271,823,753.5. The total number of registered shares in the company is 431,899,108, of which 254,037,603 are Class A shares and 177,861,505 are Class C shares.
Stockholm, January 31, 2024
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
For further information, please contact:
Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
This information is information that AB Industrivärden is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by the Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (tel. +46-8-666-64 00), at 3:00 p.m. CET on January 31, 2024.
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Industrivaerden AB (C)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Industrivaerden AB (C)
Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer| BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Fed-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen stabil erwartet -- SMI schwächer -- DAX an Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street sind am Mittwoch vor der Leitzinsentscheidung vorbörslich kaum Veränderungen auszumachen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht zur Wochenmitte kleine Abschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex pendelt um seinen Schlusskurs vom Vortag. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}