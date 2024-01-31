Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'417 -0.2%  SPI 14'864 -0.2%  Dow 38'467 0.4%  DAX 16'957 -0.1%  Euro 0.9344 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'668 0.1%  Gold 2'044 0.3%  Bitcoin 36'669 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8597 -0.3%  Öl 82.3 -0.6% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Novartis1200526Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Idorsia36346343Swatch1225515
Top News
Ausblick: Amazon stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Ausblick: Ferrari präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Uniper-Aktie im Minus: Deutsche Bundesregierung will sich wohl von Uniper-Aktienpaket trennen
Ausblick: Siemens Healthineers stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Lufthansa-Aktie tiefer: Kabinengewerkschaft bricht Tarifverhandlung mit Lufthansa ab - nahezu volles Programm geplant
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

Industrivaerden AB Aktie [Valor: 613223 / ISIN: SE0000107203]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
31.01.2024 15:00:00

New number of votes and shares outstanding

finanzen.net zero Industrivaerden AB-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Industrivaerden AB
328.70 SEK 0.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Where the company increases or reduces the total number of shares or votes in the company, the company shall by law publish information regarding the change. 


At the 2011 Annual General Meeting, a share conversion clause was added to Industrivärden’s articles of association. Shareholders have the right at any time to request conversion of Class A shares to Class C shares. During the month of January 2024, 751,891 Class A shares were converted to 751,891 Class C shares.


Following the share conversion, the number of votes in the company is 271,823,753.5. The total number of registered shares in the company is 431,899,108, of which 254,037,603 are Class A shares and 177,861,505 are Class C shares.


Stockholm, January 31, 2024

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)


For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00


This information is information that AB Industrivärden is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by the Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (tel. +46-8-666-64 00), at 3:00 p.m. CET on January 31, 2024.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Industrivaerden AB (C)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Industrivaerden AB (C)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer| BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer

Inside Trading & Investment

10:40 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:52 SMI-Anleger in Lauerstellung
09:15 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero unter Druck
07:21 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Neues Jahreshoch, aber…
01:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: Quiet metals
30.01.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Swisscom
30.01.24 Julius Bär: 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Fresenius Medical Care AG
30.01.24 Börse Aktuell – Viele Daten und viel Hoffnung
30.01.24 Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'828.17 19.96 SMIUBU
Short 12'088.29 13.71 SSMDQU
Short 12'546.02 8.82 20SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'396.37 31.01.2024 15:02:31
Long 10'909.10 19.45 SSRM0U
Long 10'640.00 13.94
Long 10'209.12 8.89 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Alphabet-Aktie fällt trotzdem vorbörslich an der NASDAQ: Alphabet übertrifft mit Zahlen die Erwartungen
Frankenstärke: Diese Faktoren dürften den Schweizer Franken auch in den nächsten Jahren weiter stützen
BYD-Aktie: Tesla-Konkurrent BYD verfehlt Erwartungen trotz Gewinnsprung
Microsoft-Aktie trotzdem vorbörslich an der NASDAQ leichter: Microsoft mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn dank KI-Hype und Cloud-Boom
VAT-Aktie, Meyer Burger-Aktie & Co. im Sinkflug: Was hinter dem Abverkauf von Schweizer Small- und Midcap-Aktien stecken könnte
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger verliert am Mittwochvormittag kräftig
Warten auf US-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen letztlich uneinig -- SMI beendet Sitzung kaum verändert -- DAX schliesst knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Gewinnmitnahmen vorbei? Bitcoin setzt sich über 43'000 US-Dollar-Marke
Novartis-Aktie schwach: Novartis profitiert von Sandoz-Abspaltung - Gewinnsprung
Bernstein-Analysten sehen grosse Kurs-Chancen bei diesen Bitcoin-Mining-Aktien

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit