New number of shares in Vostok New Ventures Ltd

Vostok New Ventures Ltd (”Vostok New Ventures” or the "Company”) has during August 2019 issued a total of 2,100,000 reclassifiable, subordinated common shares of par value of US$0.24 each ("2019 Plan Shares”) to the participants in the Company’s 2019 long-term incentive program ("LTIP 2019”) resolved by the 2019 Special General Meeting in August 2019.

The total number of shares, and votes in Vostok New Ventures as per August 30, 2019 amounts to 87,935,3091 and are divided into two classes of shares as follows:

85,735,309 ?1 common shares and votes represented by SDRs.

common shares and votes represented by SDRs. 2,100,000 reclassifiable subordinated 2019 Plan Shares and votes.

For further information, please contact:

Björn von Sivers, Investor Relations, Tel +46 (0)8-545 015 50

1 Including 7,685,303 shares represented by SDRs held in treasury.





