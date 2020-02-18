18.02.2020 13:32:00

New National Safety Council Report Shares How Existing Technologies Can Save Employee Lives

ITASCA, Ill., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council released its first Work to Zeroresearch report, Safety Technology 2020:Mapping Technology Solutions for Reducing Serious Injuries and Fatalities in the Workplace. With workplace deaths in the U.S. on the rise, this new report indicates employers may not be doing enough to protect their workforce.

The mission of the National Safety Council is to save lives by preventing injuries and deaths at work, in homes and communities and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. (PRNewsFoto/National Safety Council) (PRNewsfoto/National Safety Council)

"The data says it all – while workplace injuries are trending down, workplace fatalities are rising," said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "Hundreds of technologies exist today that have enormous potential to eliminate these preventable deaths. This report is an excellent starting point for employers to understand how new technology can ensure a safer workforce." 

The new Work to Zero report looks at 18 different non-roadway, hazardous situations in which workers are most likely to die and provides anywhere from five to eight potential technology solutions for each situation. The top three hazardous situations and corresponding technologies identified in the report include:

  • Work at height: This includes deaths resulting from falling to a lower level, falling objects and injury from the sudden arrest of a lifeline. Contributing to these risks are worker behavioral failures, leadership failure and scaffolding/platform failure. Top technology solutions include:
    • Mobile anchor points, which can reduce falls to lower levels by allowing workers to attach fall arrest systems to a roof with weighted anchors that do not require penetration of the structure
    • Aerial lifts and platforms, which can reduce falls to lower levels by giving workers more stability and flexibility in their movement without having to traverse a structure
    • Self-retracting lines, which can be connected to anchors and automatically stop a fall to reduce injuries caused by dangerous amounts of slack in a lifeline from abrupt falls
  • Workplace violence: This includes deaths resulting from intentional physical violence to a colleague, weapon violence and violence due to robbery. Contributing to these risks are lack of workplace awareness, lack of training or supervision, and lack of security measures. Top technology solutions include:
    • Real–time response management mobile apps, which utilize a phone's location tracking and communication functionality to give responders better visibility of who is at risk and where they are located without relying on the worker to report their status
    • Video cameras, both body-worn and fixed mount, which can monitor and detect patterns of physical behavior and movement that could indicate physical violence without workers needing to identify aggressive behaviors directly
    • Wearable or mobile app-based panic buttons, which allow workers to immediately alert emergency personnel when a dangerous or life-threatening situation arises
  • Repair and maintenance: This includes deaths resulting from machine energization, being struck by machinery or being entangled in machinery. Contributing to these risks are lack of training or supervision, fatigue and machinery malfunction. Top technology solutions include:
    • Machinery cutoff light curtains, which safeguard personnel near moving machinery at the point of operation and in the perimeter of the machine through automatic stoppage of machinery when the light field is interrupted
    • Power management systems, which control electrical functions and manage capacity and load shedding to ensure electrical and arc flash safety
    • Permit to work technologies, which can centralize authorization and clearance of tasks to be carried out by front line workers

The National Safety Council launched the Work to Zero initiative with support from the McElhattan Foundation. Its purpose is to eliminate workplace fatalities through the use of technology. Future Work to Zero research plans include recruiting organizations to implement specific new technologies and measuring the effectiveness of those new technologies over time in reducing serious injuries and fatalities.

Attendees of the inaugural Work to Zero Summit received a first look at the report during the event last week in Florida. To download a copy of the full Work to Zero report, visit nsc.org/worktozero.

About the National Safety Council
The National Safety Council is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

Connect with NSC:
Facebook 
Twitter 
LinkedIn 
YouTube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-national-safety-council-report-shares-how-existing-technologies-can-save-employee-lives-301006203.html

SOURCE National Safety Council

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Neuer, kurzfristiger Aufwärtstrend bei 3.800
11:23
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf DKSH Holding AG, Idorsia Ltd, Temenos AG
10:59
Vontobel: Amazon: Die Initialzündung
08:49
SMI droht die Puste auszugehen
07:15
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Index kratzt an Marke von 3’400 Punkten / Nestlé – Lage trübt sich ein
17.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.02.20
Will Job Growth, Low Inflation Change Rates?
14.02.20
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Googles Zahlen: Bedeutet dies das Ende für Android?
Von Gold bis Rhodium: Das sehen Experten für Edelmetalle in 2020 voraus
Novartis erhält Zulassung von Europäischer Kommission für Beovu gegen AMD
Heraeus: Das hält das Jahr 2020 für das Währungspaar EUR/USD bereit
Tom Lee: Wer schafft es eher auf 40'000? Der Dow oder Bitcoin?
Presse spekuliert um Rücktrittszeitpunkt von UBS-CEO Ermotti - UBS-Aktie fester
Wall Street im Feiertag -- SMI schliesst mit Aufschlägen -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Diversifikation: Risiko eliminiert oder nur kaschiert?
Cyberkriminalität: Verschwundene Bitcoins in Milliardenhöhe für Geldwäsche genutzt
SMI schwächer -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich mit Abgaben

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schwächer -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich am Dienstag leichter. Der DAX weist negative Vorzeichen aus. Die Mehrzahl der Aktienmärkte in Fernost bewegte sich auf rotem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;