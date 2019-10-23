New NAPCP Best Practices Guide Shows Public Sector Card Administrators How to Define, Develop and Implement a P-Card Program

WAYZATA, Minn., Oct, 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The specialized nature of public sector P-Card programs requires careful navigation of policies, procedures, bid processes, taxpayer scrutiny and more, by those who administer them.

Working with practitioners across public sectors, including all levels of government and public school districts, the NAPCP has released the "NAPCP Government/K-12 Best Practices Guide: Considerations for Public Sector P-Card Programs," to meet the needs of government P-Card program managers and teams.

The guide was written in collaboration with the NAPCP's Government/K-12 Advisory Team, which advises the NAPCP on challenges, opportunities, trends and innovation facing the industry today. The NAPCP in turn creates content, tools, and educational and networking opportunities for almost 20,000 practitioners worldwide, in both the public and private sectors.

"As stewards of taxpayer funds, the public sector faces additional challenges in the form of governmental laws, regulations, policies, etc. which can dictate everything from how a program is designed and established, to how the program will be run on a day-to day-basis," said Bill Meekins, CPPB, CSBO, CPCP, one of the guide's authors and Purchasing Agent and Procurement Card Supervisor with Frederick County Schools, Maryland. "The goal of the Government/K-12 team was to capture those challenges, from the federal level down to the local level, and call out and highlight those specific areas that public sectors will need to address."

The guide is specifically organized to take readers step-by-step through the multi-faceted nature of a public sector card program. Topics addressed include:

First steps when initiating a program

Structuring a program with essential elements and controls

Defining roles and responsibilities

Creating and applying policies and procedures

Creating and using effective training approaches and materials

Implementing a reconciliation process

Adhering to audit, compliance and regulatory requirements

Managing and then optimizing a program once it's up and running

"Standardization of structure, policies and individual roles and responsibilities are the foundation of a solid Purchasing Card program," observed Margaret Colaianni, Program Manager with the Department of State, whose contributions to the report shed light on the administration of a very large federal program, comprised of many decentralized departments working globally.

"Public sector program administrators and other team members can benefit from this compilation regardless of where they are in program management, said Terri Brustad, CPCP, NAPCP Manager of Content Services. "While the guide explores foundational areas, it is appropriate in many instances."

These circumstances may include:

When starting a new P-Card program from the ground up

When advanced-level practitioners want to expand, grow and optimize their program, or adopt new technology. Revisiting fundamentals can reveal new - opportunities and efficiencies.

When new team members without card experience join an established program.

When a change in leadership has altered the trajectory of an established card program. The guide can be used to help educate leadership, especially those working outside of finance.

