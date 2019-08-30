New MX Gateway Provides Remote Access to Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Logger Data in the Cloud

BOURNE, Mass., August 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Onset, a world leader in data loggers, today announced the release of the new MX Gateway, a device that communicates to Onset HOBO data loggers using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and then automatically transmits logger data through the internet to Onset's cloud-based HOBOlink software platform.

The MX Gateway is ideal for customers looking for remote access to data from Onset's BLE-enabled HOBO MX series loggers for monitoring indoor environments such as office buildings, residential settings, warehouses, indoor grow facilities, server rooms, museums, and more.

In combination with HOBOlink, the MX Gateway gives users the ability to view and manage all of their BLE logger data and easily configure alerts such as out-of-range measurements, low-battery warnings, and stopped or missing loggers. Users can also use HOBOlink to export data, set automated data delivery, and create custom dashboards for data visualization.

"The MX Gateway connects HOBO MX data loggers to the cloud for the first time," said Onset product manager, Scott Ellis. "With near real-time measurements available in the HOBOlink dashboard, customers can always check in to see how their loggers are working, instead of waiting weeks or months to offload data. This makes the MX Gateway a valuable component to indoor monitoring applications, whether using already-deployed or brand-new HOBO MX loggers."

Simple Setup, Near Real-Time Streaming, and Consolidated Visibility

The MX Gateway is the newest addition to the HOBO MX family of monitoring products which use BLE communications to view and manage data.

Setup is easy. Just create an account at HOBOlink.com and connect the MX Gateway to Wi-Fi or Ethernet. Next, configure the MX series data loggers through the free HOBOmobile® app. Then, position the loggers within 100 feet of the MX Gateway. Measurements from the connected data loggers will begin streaming in near real-time. With unlimited cloud storage in HOBOlink, users can see all their HOBO MX data loggers in one place.

The MX Gateway is compatible with HOBO MX data loggers for measuring temperature, relative humidity, dew point, carbon dioxide, and light intensity. More compatible data loggers and additional measurements will be added in upcoming months.

To learn more about the MX Gateway, visit /mx-gateway.

About Onset:

Onset is a leading supplier of data loggers and monitoring solutions used to measure, record, and manage data for improving the environment and preserving the quality of temperature-sensitive products. Based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Onset has been designing and manufacturing its products on site since the company's founding in 1981. Visit Onset on the web at onsetcomp.com.

