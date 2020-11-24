SMI 10’443 -0.2%  SPI 12’935 -0.2%  Dow 29’591 1.1%  DAX 13’269 1.1%  Euro 1.0828 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’507 1.3%  Gold 1’809 -1.6%  Bitcoin 17’527 4.4%  Dollar 0.9122 0.0%  Öl 46.7 1.9% 

New Music Release: "Courage is Found" From the Award-Winning Movie "Finding Courage" Released for Thanksgiving 2020

PORT JERVIS, N.Y., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The breathtaking theme song, "Courage is Found," from the original soundtrack of the award-winning movie about a Chinese-American family, "Finding Courage," is now available on iTunes in time for the Thanksgiving family holiday. The inspirational song is produced by Latin Grammy-winner, Adrian Morales-Demori at Heiga Studios and Sterling Campbell (musician for David Bowie, The B-52s) and written by award-winning movie director, Kay Rubacek. It features the stunningly powerful voice of Mika Hale, best known for her outstanding performance of the American national anthem in the historic match between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield.

The movie "Finding Courage" is about the trials of a Chinese-American family who overcome tremendous odds to seek justice for the murder of their sister. It has screened in film festivals across America since May, winning top accolades, such as a Gold Remi Award at the 53rd Houston International Film Festival (one of the longest-running, and largest film and video competitions in the world) and Best Feature Film, Audience Choice Award, at the Jersey Shore Film Festival. "This may be one of the most important documentaries we have ever received," said the Jersey Shore Film Festival. "Essential viewing," wrote The European Documentary Magazine. "Hard-hitting," wrote the Journal of Political Risk. "Profoundly touching," said Hong Kong Bilingual News.

The cinematic music video for "Courage is Found" features original footage by Swoop Films, the producers of the "Finding Courage" movie, and is released today by Swoop Films on their YouTube channel. The full movie soundtrack, including the song, is now available on iTunes, Spotify, and all good music platforms.

The "Finding Courage" original movie soundtrack features 10 tracks from the emotionally-powerful original movie score composed by Bruce Aronson and Francis Galluccio. Galluccio has composed songs for major artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Simpson, Celine Dion, and his songs have reached the top 10 of the Billboard charts and sold millions of copies worldwide. He scored and executive produced the feature film "Intersection" (2015) which has, to date, won 32 Best Picture awards.

To request a movie screener of "Finding Courage" or to schedule an interview with the song writer and movie director Kay Rubacek, contact Timothy Gebhart via 259770@email4pr.com or 503-855-8050. The "Finding Courage" movie trailer and press kit are available at: www.FindingCourageMovie.com.

 

Original movie soundtrack from

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-music-release-courage-is-found-from-the-award-winning-movie-finding-courage-released-for-thanksgiving-2020-301179561.html

SOURCE Swoop Films

