New Moonlight Massage for Couples Available Open Air and Oceanfront at Velas Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Velas Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta has added two new spa offerings for its guests for this summer and beyond. Available on the resort's jetty, which extends into the Banderas Bay, the Moonlight Massage (60 min / $348) has couples using all their senses. Bathed in moonlight and showered in fragrant flower petals, listening to the soothing sounds of the night tide rolling in, couples are treated to a gentle massage for full relaxation. Following the treatment, sparkling wine and chocolate-covered strawberries are served to enjoy beneath the stars. As a special takeaway, couples will receive petals soaked in fragrant essences to trigger their mind to the memory for days to come.

Additionally, a new Agave Treatment (80 min / $128) capitalizes on the anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties in this native nectar to hydrate and revitalize the skin—with a bounty of antioxidants to boot, too.

Both treatments use the highest-quality organic products and essential oils.

For reservations or more information, please call 1-888-407-4869 or visit http://www.velasvallarta.com.

About Velas Vallarta

Velas Vallarta is an all-inclusive family resort located on 10 acres of oceanfront with lush gardens in Puerto Vallarta, walking distance of Marina Vallarta Golf Course and just minutes from downtown Puerto Vallarta. Situated on the emerald waters of Banderas Bay, Velas Vallarta features 345 suites in three eight-story buildings, a high-tech Convention Center that can accommodate up to 700 people, three swimming pools, a rejuvenating spa along with spa cabins seaside, fitness center, multiple restaurants, and an inviting lounge with live music. Nightly theme dinners and local specialties are sure to please even the most discerning palate, and room service is available around the clock. When it comes to daytime and evening entertainment, guests can choose from an exciting and original array of activities and events, from making piñatas and jewelry, yoga on the jetty to Mexican fiestas and casino nights. The recently renovated Kids' Club also welcomes children under 13 with supervised activities like treasure hunt, face painting, sand castles to crafting with beads, allowing parents to indulge in a choice of exciting or relaxing pursuits like a game of golf, a variety of excursions or pampering at the spa. In addition, the resort was one of the first in the destination with a Green Globe certification, dating back to 2008. Puerto Vallarta features championship golf courses, world-class spas and magnificent beaches, not to mention various sports and activities up in the Sierra Madre Mountains. The possibilities for rest and relaxation, or fun and excitement, are endless. Velas Vallarta was built and is operated by Eduardo Vela Ruiz, owner, founder and president of Velas Resorts, with brother Juan Vela by his side, vice president of Velas Resorts.

SOURCE Velas Vallarta