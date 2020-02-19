New mobile carrier in Rimouski - Videotron brings best customer experience in Québec to Rimouski

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - After months of build-out and testing in the Lower Saint Lawrence, Videotron announces the official launch of its mobile network in Rimouski and 12 neighbouring municipalities.1 Starting today, local residents can enjoy the best customer experience in Québec.

As Videotron was already serving the Rivière-du-Loup and Trois-Pistoles areas, Rimouski was a logical next step in its drive to expand its mobile coverage and serve more consumers.

Rimouski residents will now have more choice when it comes to picking a mobile carrier. It has been found that the presence of a strong 4th player is directly related to lower cellphone rates.2 The reason the vast majority of Quebecers pay lower prices for mobile plans than the rest of the country is Videotron's presence in the market.

"As we have always said, we are constantly evaluating and growth opportunities in Québec and we're ready to seize them," commented Jean-François Pruneau, President and CEO of Videotron. "Videotron's arrival on the scene will give local residents access to the best on the market."

"Videotron's longstanding close relationship with Quebecers is founded on the quality of the service and the experience it offers its customers," added Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "I am proud that the addition of a new player in the region will create healthy competition in the mobile market, for the benefit of Rimouski residents."

To mark its arrival, Videotron is offering an extra $10 per month discount on its Zen plans, exclusively for local residents. Consumers who want to upgrade to the best customer experience can visit the Videotron counter at SonXPlus, go to videotron.com or call 1-877-512-0911.

1 Mont-Joli, Saint-Anaclet-de-Lessard, Sainte-Luce, Price, Saint-Gabriel-de-Rimouski, Sainte-Angèle-de-Mérici, Saint-Donat, Sainte-Flavie, Saint-Joseph-de-Lepage, Les Hauteurs and Saint-Marcelin.

2 http://corpo.videotron.com/site/press-room/press-release/1040

