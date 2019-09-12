New Micro-Adventure to Ancient Rock Carvings Now Offered at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit

RIVIERA NAYARIT, Mexico, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit now offers the Wixáritari Journey, a new private micro-adventure to visit the ancient holy site of Altavista in the hills of Nayarit. Guided by an indigenous Huichol, guests will learn about 2000 year old rock carvings and native culture and customs before participating in a spiritual ceremony for Nakahue (our fertility grandmother) and Tatevari (our grandfather of fire). Located among lush flora and fauna, the 15 petroglyphs were originally engraved in volcanic stones by the Texozquienes Aztec people. Meant as spiritual callings to the gods, each of the stones depict stories of everyday life such as health, fertility, rainfall, and trade.

After the experience, guests will board a catamaran at the Mexican port of La Cruz de Huanacaxtle for a gourmet lunch prepared by the resort's executive chef and an afternoon on the Banderas Bay.

The Wixáritari Journey costs $4,418 USD for up to 10 people, not inclusive of the resort's nightly rate.

Nightly rates start at $381 per person based on double occupancy at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit. Rate includes luxury accommodations, a la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, taxes, gratuity and more. For reservations or more information, call 1-888-407-4869 or visit https://vallarta.grandvelas.com/.

About Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit:

The AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit enjoys a privileged natural setting with flowering, landscaped gardens beside a long stretch of pristine beach and a dramatic backdrop of the Sierra Madre mountains. The centerpiece of the gardens is a three-tiered, multi-temperature infinity pool, a preferred spot for catching the legendary sunsets. The resort features 267 ocean-view suites, some with private plunge pools, and all with fully stocked mini bar, L'Occitane amenities and Nespresso machines. Wellness Suites include a personal training session and massage in-suite in addition to other fitness amenities, such as a Lifecycle Exercise Bike, organic soaps, Aromatherapy Kit, and more. Of the resort's six restaurants, three, serving French, Italian and Mexican gourmet cuisine, have received AAA Four Diamond awards for distinguished cuisine and presentation. In November 2018, the resort opened a new Asian-inspired restaurant to complement its renowned dining program. An oasis of wellbeing, Se Spa has been included on Forbes Travel Guide's list of The World's Most Luxurious Spas. This Puerto Vallarta spa offers 20 treatment suites, more than 30 spa treatments, many inspired by the native traditions of Mexico and a signature water journey. Other features include a fitness center, 24/7 in suite service, water sports, business center, tennis, baby concierge, Kids' Club, and state-of-the-art Teens' Club. The all-inclusive resort in the Riviera Nayarit features more than 25,000 square feet of indoor meeting facilities, including the Grand Marissa Ballroom, which consists of more than 6,000 square feet and is easily subdivided into five separate rooms. The resort's facilities also include four other rooms ranging from 681 to more than 1,954 square feet that offer several arrangement variations to maximize meeting productivity and efficiency. Things to do in Puerto Vallarta include water sports, exploring the lush jungle, visits to traditional villages and more. This Puerto Vallarta luxury resort has won numerous awards from Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, TripAdvisor, U.S. News and World Report and Forbes, which named it one of the Top Ten Coolest All-Inclusives. A member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit was built and is operated by Eduardo Vela Ruiz, founder and president of Velas Resorts, with brother Juan Vela, vice president of Velas Resorts, by his side. For reservations or more information, call 1-888-407-4869, email reservationsrn(at)velasresorts(dot)com or visit https://vallarta.grandvelas.com/.

SOURCE Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit