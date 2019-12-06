06.12.2019 19:41:00

New Mexico Students to Speak with NASA Astronaut Aboard Space Station

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from New Mexico will have an opportunity next week to talk with a NASA astronaut currently living and working aboard the International Space Station. The Earth-to-space call will air live on NASA Television and the agency's website.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir will answer questions from students at the University of New Mexico and surrounding K-12 schools at 1:25 p.m. EST Tuesday, Dec. 10. The University of New Mexico Biology Department, which has plant samples on the space station for scientific research, and "The Children's Hour" radio show are hosting the call.

The event will take place at the University of New Mexico Student Union Building, Albuquerque. Media interested in covering should contact Katie Stone at katie@childrenshour.org or 505-850-3751.

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance and interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network'sTracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS).

For nearly 20 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked on the space station, testing technologies, performing science and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Through NASA's Artemis program, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon by 2024, with eventual human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

Follow America's Moon to Mars exploration at:

https://www.nasa.gov/topics/moon-to-mars 

Follow NASA astronauts on social media at:

https://www.twitter.com/NASA_astronauts

See videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the International Space Station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mexico-students-to-speak-with-nasa-astronaut-aboard-space-station-300970770.html

SOURCE NASA

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:33
Gute US-Arbeitsmarktdaten könnten Gold unter Druck setzen
10:01
Vontobel: derimail - Autocallable BRC mit nur einem Basiswert
09:51
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Volkswagen AG
08:48
SMI-Investoren bleiben vorsichtig
07:09
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Aufwärtstrendkanal bestätigt / Novartis – Aufwärtstrend bestätigt
05.12.19
Hochspannung bei AMS – Teilentwarnung bei S+B | BX Swiss
02.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Die neue Welt der Kryptoanlagen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Glencore-Aktie unter Druck: Britische Aufsicht untersucht Bestechungsverdacht
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche erhöht das Volumen zum Bond-Rückkaufprogramm
Coca-Cola, Apple & Co: Auf diese Aktien setzen die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Experte warnt vor Apple-Aktie: Steht die Hälfte des Apple-Geschäfts auf der Kippe?
Zusammenbruch bei Bitcoin voraus? Laut Experte wäre der nächste Halt bei 6'000 US-Dollar
Julius Bär-Aktie legt trotzdem zu: Zürcher Obergericht entscheidet im Streit um DDR-Vermögen nun gegen Julius Bär
Novartis-Aktie profitiert: Langfristiges Wachstum durch Pipeline - Vorteile durch Transformation
Medacta-Aktie stürzt ab: Medacta rechnet für 2019 mit einem weniger starken Wachstum
Wall Street zum Handelsende wenig verändert -- SMI schliesst höher -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
SMI und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Zuwächsen ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Fernost schlussendlich etwas höher

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Zuwächsen ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Fernost schlussendlich etwas höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Freitag kräftig an. Die Wall Street profitiert von einem überraschend positiven US-Arbeitsmarktbericht. Die Börsen in Fernost hielten sich in der Gewinnzone.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;