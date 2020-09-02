02.09.2020 21:43:00

New Mental Health Residential Program "CooperRiis at Asheville" Opens

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CooperRiis residential mental health treatment and healing community in Western North Carolina officially opened its new program on September 01, 2020. The new CooperRiis at Asheville program is a short-term treatment, 30-90 days mental health stabilization program designed to develop a foundation for a potential next step into its longer-term residential program on the CooperRiis Farm in Mill Spring, into its Asheville Community Program, or into another treatment program.

CooperRiis Healing Community-Asheville, NC (PRNewsfoto/CooperRiis Healing Community)

The CooperRiis at Asheville program accepts adults 18 and over who experience mental health diagnoses such as anxiety, major depression, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, personality disorders, and any co-occurring condition related to addiction (dual diagnosis).

The CooperRiis at Asheville Program integrates clinical recovery services through psychiatry, individual and group therapy and experiential group therapy, independent skill, and functional recovery programming, including psychotherapy, optimized medication use, psychoeducation, and 24-hour nursing. Evidenced-based group modalities such as Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Expressive Arts Therapy, and Psychosis Support are part of the program. 

The recovery program benefits individuals in early recovery and individuals experiencing setbacks or recurrent mental health and substance use challenges, and persons whose mental health has been exacerbated by the COVID 19.

"CooperRiis has a long tradition of providing recovery-based and inclusive services for people with mental health challenges. We are excited that CooperRiis at Asheville will be able to round out the continuum, providing services for people who require intensive clinical services and support."    

Eric A. Levine, Ed.D, President and CEO.

About CooperRiis Healing Community

Founded by Donald R. Cooper and Lisbeth Riis Cooper, CooperRiis is a non-profit organization accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). CooperRiis residential healing community in Western North Carolina has a rural campus on a 94-acre farm and an urban campus in Asheville. Since 2003, CooperRiis has been helping adults living with mental health challenges achieve their highest levels of functioning and fulfillment. A personalized recovery approach, CooperRiis combines trusted clinical therapies, community work & service, education, and integrative wellness practices.

Visit https://www.cooperriis.org/, call 844-522-1234, or email AshevilleAdmissions@CooperRiis.org

CONTACT:

Kimberly Nelson, MA., CooperRiis National Outreach Coordinator


828.817.3783 or kim.nelson@cooperriis.org

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mental-health-residential-program-cooperriis-at-asheville-opens-301123332.html

SOURCE CooperRiis A Healing Farm Community

