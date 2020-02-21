<
21.02.2020 11:43:00

New Member Proposed for Swedish Match Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander Lacik is currently the CEO of the international jewelry company Pandora and has extensive international experience from various fast-moving consumer goods sectors. The Nominating Committee has made particular note of Alexander Lacik's experience as CEO in international companies, his knowledge of the US market and his experience of creating growth and building brands in global consumer companies.

Prior to his current position at Pandora, Alexander Lacik was the CEO of Britax Ltd., a world leader in child safety products. He has also been the president of North America at RB (Reckitt Benckiser) and has held various international management positions at RB during his career as well as positions in sales and marketing with Procter & Gamble. He holds a BSc in Business Administration from the Linnaeus University, Sweden.

Consequently, the Nominating Committee proposes re-election of the present Board members Conny Karlsson, Charles A. Blixt, Andrew Cripps, Jacqueline Hoogerbrugge, Pauline Lindwall, Wenche Rolfsen and Joakim Westh. New election is proposed of Alexander Lacik. The Nominating Committee proposes Conny Karlsson as the Chairman of the Board and Andrew Cripps as the deputy Chairman of the Board.

In addition to the Chairman of the Board, Conny Karlsson, the Nominating Committee comprises the following members: Filippa Gerstädt (Nordea Funds), Hans Ek (SEB Investment Management AB), Will James (Standard Life Aberdeen PLC), and David Pawelkowski (Zadig Gestion (Luxembourg) S.A.). Filippa Gerstädt serves as Chairman of the Nominating Committee. The Company's General Counsel, Marie-Louise Heiman, serves as secretary to the Nominating Committee.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-match/r/new-member-proposed-for-swedish-match-board-of-directors,c3041271

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/2004/3041271/1198271.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-member-proposed-for-swedish-match-board-of-directors-301009068.html

SOURCE Swedish Match

