New measures to support Echelon Insurance Automobile customers

TORONTO, April 23, 2020 /CNW/ - As these unprecedented times continue to unfold, Echelon is committed to supporting our brokers and customers. Today, we are pleased to announce options for our personal and commercial automobile customers to adjust their insurance premiums.

"We understand that many customers are doing their part. They are staying home and driving less, resulting in fewer cars on the road," said Robin Joshua, President, Echelon Insurance. "We want to do our part by introducing additional measures to ease the financial burden this crisis has caused, while also recognizing the reduced risk associated with changes in driving behaviour."

Echelon is excited to introduce new relief measures for our private passenger automobile, and individually rated commercial automobile customers, who are choosing to reduce their vehicle usage or refraining from using their vehicles, during the pandemic.

We ask customers to reach out to their insurance broker to request the following relief measures:

Reduction of the mileage associated with their policy, for a premium reduction of up to 15%.

Removal of all but comprehensive coverage from their policy, for a premium reduction of up to 80%, so long as their vehicle is not in use and is safely parked and stored during the pandemic.

We introduce these measures in addition to actions that we took last month to bring flexibility to our customers who may be experiencing financial hardships due to COVID-19, including:

Offering flexible payment options and waiving missed payment fees.

Extending coverage for customers using their vehicles for volunteer delivery activities.

Working closely with our brokers to ensure that none of our customers are without coverage during this uncertain time.

Freezing our premium rates to ensure that our customers are not faced with additional expenses.

"At Echelon, our priority is to support our brokers and customers through the COVID-19 pandemic, and beyond," said Robin Joshua, President, Echelon Insurance. "Thank you for doing your part, and staying home to keep our roads and communities safe."

About Echelon Insurance

Echelon Insurance was founded in 1998, and became a member of the CAA Club Group family in 2019. As a leading specialty insurer, Echelon works closely with our broker partners to provide Personal and Commercial insurance solutions to protect Canadian families and businesses.

SOURCE Echelon Insurance