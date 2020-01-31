New Mazda CX-30 available at San Juan Capistrano dealership

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The brand-new, much-anticipated, Mazda CX-30 crossover is now purchasable at Capistrano Mazda, a Mazda dealership located in San Juan Capistrano, California. It has multiple CX-30 models on hand to test drive, purchase or lease.

The 2020 Mazda CX-30 has four available trims, each with a front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) variant. Mazda lists them at the following MSRPs, which will be grouped together by drivetrain here:



Base - $21,900

Select - $23,900

Preferred - $26,200

Premium - $28,200

Base AWD - $23,300

Select AWD - $25,300

Preferred AWD - $27,600

Premium AWD - $29,600

These prices may not accurately reflect actual prices; many vehicles have additional packages and dealers can set their own prices.

The 2020 Mazda CX-30 is a car designed to be as connected as possible. It has complete Mazda Connected Services compatibility with MyMazda app integration, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an on-board Wi-Fi hotspot powered by Verizon and many other tech features.

Capistrano Mazda is nearing the end of its sign-then-drive New Year, New Mazda lease event. Potential lessees can expect multiple discounts with $0 down, $0 first month payment, $0 security deposit, and $0 due at signing (excludes taxes, license and documentation fees). There are only a few days left to take advantage of this leasing event as it ends on Monday, February 3, 2020. Anyone looking participate in the event will need to act quickly.

More can be learned about the Mazda CX-30 and the New Year, New Mazda event on the Capistrano Mazda website at https://www.capomazda.com/. Similarly, the dealership can be reached by calling 833-315-8877. The dealership address is 32852 Valle Road, San Juan Capistrano, right off Interstate 5.

SOURCE Capistrano Mazda