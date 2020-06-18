New Marley® MH Element™ Fluid Cooler Offers Greater Efficiency with Superior Heat Transfer and Corrosion Resistance

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc., a full-line, full-service industry leader in the design and manufacture of evaporative cooling towers and air-cooled heat exchangers, introduces its new Marley MH Element Fluid Cooler, an induced-draft, crossflow closed-circuit cooling tower suitable for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), industrial and process cooling applications. Because of its hybrid operation and high-efficiency components, the Marley MH Element Fluid Cooler delivers more thermal capacity with a smaller footprint and lower fan power.

The Marley MH Element Fluid Cooler is the most efficient in its class. Compared to fluid coolers using traditional HDG coils, the MH Element Fluid Cooler provides 15 percent more thermal capacity, is 20 percent lighter weight per footprint, requires 35 percent less fluid volume and uses 35 percent less fan power. Its high-performance copper coils offer seven times more thermal conductivity and can be drained, extending service life with its superior corrosion resistance. Additionally, copper coils have bacteriostatic properties and are recyclable with high salvage value.

The MH Element Fluid Cooler combines cooling tower and heat exchanger functions into one system. The process fluid is contained in a clean, closed loop, protecting it from outside contamination. The fluid cooler's hybrid design uses a combination of fill media and prime surface coils, offering significantly improved performance compared to conventional closed-circuit coolers.

With higher capacity per footprint than conventional closed-circuit designs, the MH Element Fluid Cooler fits applications with restricted space. Heavy-duty construction, backed by SPX Cooling Technologies' five-year mechanical warranty, helps keep processes running smoothly year after year.

Thermal capacities of standard models are independently certified by the Cooling Technology Institute (CTI) for performance with water, ethylene glycol and propylene glycol solutions. The MH Element Fluid Cooler is equipped with low-sound fans as standard. Other fan and attenuation options are also available to meet even more stringent sound requirements.

About SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc.:

SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of cooling towers, evaporative fluid coolers, evaporative condensers, industrial evaporators and air-cooled heat exchangers providing full-service cooling solutions, components and technical support for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, industrial and process cooling applications for nearly a century. SPX Cooling Technologies and its product brands are part of SPX Corporation. For more information, please visit www.spxcooling.com.

About SPX Corporation:

SPX Corporation is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC, detection and measurement, and engineered solutions markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation had approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue in 2019 and over 4,500 employees in 17 countries. SPX Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SPXC." For more information, visit www.spx.com.

