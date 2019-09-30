+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.09.2019 05:03:00

New Major Order From China

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bactiguard has received a new order from Well Lead Medical (Well Lead) in China. The order will be delivered promptly and generate revenues in the third quarter of approximately SEK 4,8 million.

"The order we have just received from Well Lead is the first outside of the initial contract and therefore an important milestone in our cooperation, as it shows that end-customer sales in China are picking up", says Christian Kinch, CEO.

In June 2018, Bactiguard signed a combined distribution and license agreement with Well Lead, China's leading manufacturer of consumable medical devices.

The first two product orders, at a combined value of SEK 20 million, were part of the initial contract and delivered in the second and fourth quarters of 2018. The third order, which has now been received, is worth SEK 4,8 million and it is the first order outside the initial contract.

This information is information that Bactiguard Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below 2019-09-29, at 20:00

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Edström
CFO and deputy CEO
mobile: +46-722-262-328

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bactiguard-holding-ab--publ-/r/new-major-order-from-china,c2920728

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9686/2920728/1115431.pdf

190929 New major order from China

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-major-order-from-china-300927429.html

SOURCE Bactiguard Holding AB (publ)

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Bactiguard Holding ABmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bactiguard Holding ABmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

27.09.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
27.09.19
DAX-Future: Fehlender Abgabedruck
27.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Siemens AG, Allianz SE, adidas AG
27.09.19
Hoffnung im Handelsstreit beflügelt SMI
27.09.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Marke von 1,10 USD gefallen / Nestlé – Bodenbildung und neuer Anstieg?
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bactiguard Holding AB 48.00 15.66% Bactiguard Holding AB

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Arbeitgeber wehren sich gegen Von der Leyens Mindestlohn-Pläne
Beyond Meat erhält starke Konkurrenz: Nestlé bringt eigenen Veggie-Burger auf den Markt
NIO-Aktie auf Talfahrt - Tesla-Konkurrent in der Krise
Warum auf die asiatische Wirtschaft eine dunkle Phase zukommt
Novartis erzielt mit Krebsmittel Kisqali gute Studiendaten
Boeing rüstet wohl Flugkontrollsystem des 737 Max nach
Commerzbank erwägt Strafzins auf hohe Sparguthaben
Bayer-Krebswirkstoff Larotrectinib zeigt langfristige Wirksamkeit
CS könnte Topmitarbeiter wegen Khan-Affäre verlieren
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoinkurs, Litecoinkurs, Etherkurs und Bitcoin Cash-Kurs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst vor dem Wochenende im Plus -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Wall Street dreht ins Minus
Der heimische Markt setzte seine Erholung am Freitag fort. Trotz vorsichtiger Anleger legte auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zu. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende zunächst ohne klare Richtung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost wiesen vor dem Wochenende rote Vorzeichen aus - nur China stemmte sich gegen den Trend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB