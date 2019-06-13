|
13.06.2019 00:00:00
New Long-Term Data from Upadacitinib Phase 3 Studies in Rheumatoid Arthritis Including Results on Clinical Remission at 48 Weeks Presented at EULAR
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, today announced new results from the Phase 3 clinical trials SELECT-EARLY and SELECT-COMPARE showing that patients receiving upadacitinib once-daily (15 mg or 30 mg, SELECT-EARLY; 15 mg plus methotrexate (MTX), SELECT-COMPARE) through 48 weeks continue to demonstrate improved signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, as measured by ACR20/50, and clinical remission based on Disease Activity Score 28 C-Reactive Protein (DAS28-CRP)<2.6.1,2 The studies evaluate upadacitinib, an investigational, once-daily JAK1-selective inhibitor, in patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis.1,2 Additionally, data from an integrated safety analysis across five Phase 3 SELECT clinical trials show that treatment with upadacitinib in patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis demonstrates a consistent safety profile.3
These results are being presented at the European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) Annual European Congress of Rheumatology, June 12-15, in Madrid.
"These data continue to support the potential of upadacitinib to help maintain consistent disease control for patients living with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis," said Professor Ronald van Vollenhoven, M.D., Ph.D., Amsterdam Rheumatology and Immunology Center, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. "While remission is the primary treatment goal, in accordance with the American College of Rheumatology and the European League Against Rheumatism recommendations, a majority of patients do not achieve clinical remission today, despite currently available treatment options."
Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic and debilitating disease that affects an estimated 23.7 million people worldwide.18 Many patients with rheumatoid arthritis still do not achieve clinical remission or low disease activity targets.19-21
"Over the past decade, important advances have been made in the understanding of rheumatoid arthritis and its management, looking beyond treating symptoms to achieving remission," said Marek Honczarenko, M.D., Ph.D., vice president, immunology development, AbbVie. "As data continue to emerge from the SELECT program, we look forward to deepening our understanding of the benefits and risks of JAK inhibition on treatment outcomes in different patient populations with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis."
Upadacitinib is an investigational oral agent and has not been approved by any regulatory authorities.
About the SELECT Study Program4-9
The robust SELECT Phase 3 rheumatoid arthritis program evaluates more than 4,900 patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis in six studies. The studies include assessments of safety, efficacy, and tolerability in rheumatoid arthritis patients across a broad spectrum of subjects including those who were naïve to MTX and those who had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more csDMARDs or bDMARDs. Key measures of efficacy evaluated include ACR responses, Disease Activity Score (DAS28-CRP) and inhibition of radiographic progression. More information on these trials can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT02706847, NCT03086343, NCT02629159, NCT02706873, NCT02706951, NCT02675426).
About Upadacitinib
Discovered and developed by AbbVie, upadacitinib is an investigational, oral, small molecule JAK1-selective inhibitor being studied for moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis and other immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.4-17 Phase 3 trials of upadacitinib in psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, atopic dermatitis and ulcerative colitis are ongoing and it is also being investigated to treat ankylosing spondylitis and giant cell arteritis.12-17 Upadacitinib is not approved and its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by regulatory authorities.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research and development-based biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world's most complex and critical conditions. The company's mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to innovation to markedly improve treatments across four primary therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, virology and neuroscience. In more than 75 countries, AbbVie employees are working every day to advance health solutions for people around the world. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.
References:
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-long-term-data-from-upadacitinib-phase-3-studies-in-rheumatoid-arthritis-including-results-on-clinical-remission-at-48-weeks-presented-at-eular-300865570.html
SOURCE AbbVie
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Leichte Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI geht nach neuem Allzeithoch freundlich in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet den Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Mittwoch im Verlauf erholen. Der DAX wies negative Vorzeichen aus. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten sich mit negativer Tendenz. Unsicherheit im Handelsstreit belastete die US-Börsen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}