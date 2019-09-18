<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.09.2019 12:00:00

New liquidity providing agreement for Aspo Plc’s share


ASPO Plc  
Stock exchange release   
September 18, 2019 at 13:00

New liquidity providing agreement for Aspo Plc’s share

Aspo Plc and Lago Kapital Ltd have signed a market making agreement in compliance with the Liquidity Providing (LP) requirements issued by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Concurrently, Aspo has terminated its current liquidity providing agreement with Nordea Bank. The current agreement will be in force until Friday October 18, 2019.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Continental AG / Valeo S.A. 49783591 60.00 % 10.83 %
Apple Inc. / Microsoft Corp. / Walt Disney Co. 49783565 55.00 % 8.00 %
ABB / Geberit / LafargeHolcim 49783560 59.00 % 7.58 %

The new liquidity providing agreement will commence on Monday 21 October, 2019. According to the agreement, Lago Kapital Ltd will provide Aspo’s share with bids and offers so that the maximum spread is 3 per cent, calculated from the bid quotation. Both bid and offer side shall include a number of shares corresponding to the value of at least 3,000 euros. The agreement is in force for a fixed period of 3 months and thereafter until terminated with one month’s term of notice. The market making agreement aims at increasing the share's liquidity and decreasing the share price volatility thus facilitating trading for especially private investors.


ASPO Plc

Aki Ojanen
CEO


For further information, please contact:

Aki Ojanen, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 9 521 4020, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com

Distribution:  
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com  


Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets, focusing on demanding B2B customers. The aim of our strong corporate brands – ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko – is to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and their development. Together they generate Aspo’s goodwill.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Aspo (New) Plcshsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aspo (New) Plcshsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:39
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Johnson & Johnson, Walt Disney Co, 3M Co
10:30
RIB Software – Fortsetzung der Rally?
08:56
Was macht die US-Notenbank?
06:15
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Werden wir demnächst ein grösseres Kaufsignal bekommen? / Novartis – Wichtiges Unterstützungsniveau erreicht
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
17.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - STOXX® Europe 600 Indizes mit 50% europäischer Barriere
16.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aspo (New) Plcshs 8.76 1.90% Aspo (New) Plcshs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ende des Bitcoin-Hypes? Grosse Börsen verzeichnen weniger Trades
Roche-Genussscheine starten durch nach Investorentag
Apple und Irland wehren sich gegen Milliarden-Steuernachzahlung - EU verteidigt Vorgehen
Zalando-Aktie auf Talfahrt: Grossaktionär Kinnevik schliesst Platzierung von Zalando-Aktienpaket ab
US-Börsen schliessen mit leichten Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX schlussendlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Warten auf Fed-Entscheid: SMI nahe Nulllinie -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinig in den Feierabend
Richemont-Aktie fällt kräftig: Dividendenausschüttung und Abstufung belasten - auch Swatch-Aktie schwach
Brüssel erlaubt Deal zwischen RWE und E.ON unter Auflagen
Novartis-Aktie fällt: FDA warnt vor Nebenwirkungen bei Brustkrebs-Mitteln wie Kisqali
Roche erhält von FDA Status 'Therapiedurchbruch' für Gazyva - Aktie höher

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Fed-Entscheid: SMI nahe Nulllinie -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinig in den Feierabend
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich kaum bewegt. Der DAX tendiert nahe der Nulllinie. An den asiatischen Märkten liess sich am Mittwoch keine klare Richtung ausmachen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB