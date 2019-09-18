|
18.09.2019 12:00:00
New liquidity providing agreement for Aspo Plc’s share
ASPO Plc
Stock exchange release
September 18, 2019 at 13:00
New liquidity providing agreement for Aspo Plc’s share
Aspo Plc and Lago Kapital Ltd have signed a market making agreement in compliance with the Liquidity Providing (LP) requirements issued by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Concurrently, Aspo has terminated its current liquidity providing agreement with Nordea Bank. The current agreement will be in force until Friday October 18, 2019.
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Continental AG / Valeo S.A.
|49783591
|60.00 %
|10.83 %
|Apple Inc. / Microsoft Corp. / Walt Disney Co.
|49783565
|55.00 %
|8.00 %
|ABB / Geberit / LafargeHolcim
|49783560
|59.00 %
|7.58 %
The new liquidity providing agreement will commence on Monday 21 October, 2019. According to the agreement, Lago Kapital Ltd will provide Aspo’s share with bids and offers so that the maximum spread is 3 per cent, calculated from the bid quotation. Both bid and offer side shall include a number of shares corresponding to the value of at least 3,000 euros. The agreement is in force for a fixed period of 3 months and thereafter until terminated with one month’s term of notice. The market making agreement aims at increasing the share's liquidity and decreasing the share price volatility thus facilitating trading for especially private investors.
ASPO Plc
Aki Ojanen
CEO
For further information, please contact:
Aki Ojanen, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 9 521 4020, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com
Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets, focusing on demanding B2B customers. The aim of our strong corporate brands – ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko – is to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and their development. Together they generate Aspo’s goodwill.
Nachrichten zu Aspo (New) Plcshsmehr Nachrichten
|
13.08.19
|Ausblick: Aspo (New) präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
07.05.19
|Ausblick: Aspo (New) mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.02.19
|Ausblick: Aspo (New) präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
24.10.18
|Ausblick: Aspo (New) gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Aspo (New) Plcshsmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Warten auf Fed-Entscheid: SMI nahe Nulllinie -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinig in den Feierabend
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich kaum bewegt. Der DAX tendiert nahe der Nulllinie. An den asiatischen Märkten liess sich am Mittwoch keine klare Richtung ausmachen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}