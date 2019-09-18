

New liquidity providing agreement for Aspo Plc’s share

Aspo Plc and Lago Kapital Ltd have signed a market making agreement in compliance with the Liquidity Providing (LP) requirements issued by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Concurrently, Aspo has terminated its current liquidity providing agreement with Nordea Bank. The current agreement will be in force until Friday October 18, 2019.

The new liquidity providing agreement will commence on Monday 21 October, 2019. According to the agreement, Lago Kapital Ltd will provide Aspo’s share with bids and offers so that the maximum spread is 3 per cent, calculated from the bid quotation. Both bid and offer side shall include a number of shares corresponding to the value of at least 3,000 euros. The agreement is in force for a fixed period of 3 months and thereafter until terminated with one month’s term of notice. The market making agreement aims at increasing the share's liquidity and decreasing the share price volatility thus facilitating trading for especially private investors.



Aki Ojanen, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com

Arto Meitsalo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 9 521 4020, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com



Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets, focusing on demanding B2B customers. The aim of our strong corporate brands – ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko – is to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and their development. Together they generate Aspo’s goodwill.