+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
05.10.2019 12:16:00

New Linkage of London and Silk Road, New Cooperation between Beijing and Suzhou

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Belt and Road Initiative - City Design Week in London is held from the September 25th to October 6th in 2019, aiming to promote the international culture and tourism cooperation among BRI cities. Directed by the Department of Industrial Development, Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the PRC and sponsored by Beijing Design Week Co. Limited., the event, in London Fashion and Textile Museum, is greatly attractive to locals.

In the period, Beijing Design Week, coupled with Suzhou Design Week and the Museum, jointly organized various activities, including "Encounters with Oriental History", "China Grand Canal & Across Chinese City / Biennale of Venice 2020", the London release of "Creative Protection of the Grand Canal" and so on. Carina Lau, the ambassador of SDW and international renowned artist, and the charity ambassador and young actor Chen Xuedong went to London to participate in pertinent activities.

Lau said she was delighted to take part in the event on behalf of Suzhou. London, her favorite European city, is also the host city of 2019 Suzhou Design Week. By means of the cooperation with the Fashion and Textile Museum, the fashion industry and design training in Suzhou will have a great leap in design strength.

The London release of the action is also a highlight. It is the important composition of the annual theme "China Grand Canal" of China Pavilion. As the first charity ambassador, actor Chen reckoned nowadays young Chinese should learn to protect the ecological and cultural environment with creativity, making the Canal a Chinese model of sustainable development of World Cultural Heritage.

As the urban linkage project, Suzhou Design Week is invited to attend the series of "Cultural Going Out" projects. In this London event, Beijing and Suzhou, with main line of "City Design Week", the breakthrough point of "Cultural Design", illuminated the international cooperation of BRI.

Photos:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1006433/Carina_Lau.jpg
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1006432/Chex_Xuedong.jpg 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Nachfragesorgen setzen Ölpreisen zu
04.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf RWE AG
04.10.19
Vontobel: Mit reduziertem Risiko am Kurspotenzial der Versicherer partizipieren
04.10.19
US-Zinshoffnungen helfen SMI aus dem Keller
04.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Aufwärtskorrektur im Abwärtstrend / Novartis – Kursrutsch aus dem Trendkanal?
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ARYZTA-Aktie hebt ab: ARYZTA verkauft Mehrheit seiner Picard-Beteiligung
Hier ist Tesla das meist verkaufte Auto
SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst wieder über 12'000er Marke -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Apple-Chef sieht neuen Smartphone-Wachstumszyklus - Apple-Aktie im Plus
Implenia-Aktie im Minus: Implenia vom "aggressiven" Vorgehen seiner Aktionäre überrascht
Ehemalige BMW- und Faraday-Manager mit neuem Konzept bei E-Auto-Startup Canoo
KW 40: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Bitcoin und Co.: Müssen Anleger für ihre Kryptogeschäfte Steuern zahlen?
Enorme Lebensdauer: Wann kommt Teslas Million-Meilen-Batterie?
Tesla-Aktie tiefrot: Auslieferungsrekord überzeugt Anleger nicht

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst wieder über 12'000er Marke -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag schlussendlich zulegen. Der deutsche Markt kletterte ins Plus. Der Arbeitsmarktbericht sorgte für Entspannung an den US-Börsen. Japan und Hongkong fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB