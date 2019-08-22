New Launchpad contest to reward digitally innovative small business, courtesy of BBVA and Houston Dynamo

HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, the Houston Dynamo and BBVA in the USA rolled out their annual small business contest on August 20, beginning a new chapter in their focus to foster entrepreneurship in the Houston area.

In a shift from the previous installments, which were generally targeted toward start-up businesses of any kind, the contest will now focus on Houston-area start-up businesses that need a financial boost in order to become digitally innovative. The prize remains similar to past contests - known as The Pitch - with the top business winning a grand prize of $10,000 and consultations with Dynamo and BBVA executives.

"BBVA's digital capabilities have allowed the bank to add a unique value proposition to the banking industry," said BBVA USA Texas Regional Executive Jeff Dudderar. "With our new chapter in becoming a single, global and digital entity, we want to continue to create ample opportunities for a rising business through that industry-leading digital expertise. The Dynamo are excellent teammates. We have paired up with them multiple times for community-focused campaigns and we are excited to unveil this new version of our collaborative contest with them."

In past years, the contest gave small business owners a chance to submit their entries, detailing the nature of their operations and what they would do with their winnings. This year, the contest criteria will include judging on how potential candidates would leverage the introduction of new technology to make their businesses more productive.

"We're excited to team up with our friends at BBVA once again to put the spotlight on Houston's small businesses. This city was built by people with big dreams and great ideas, and the small business community continues to be the heart and soul of our local economy," said John Walker, president of business operations for the Dynamo. "Our club and BBVA share the desire to be at the forefront of innovation, and partnering with them to reward growing businesses for sparking digital innovation was natural. I can't wait to see what great ideas that Houston's entrepreneurs are working on!"

After the submission period ends on September 2, a judging period will commence between Dynamo and BBVA USA representatives. After three finalists are announced, fans will have a chance to vote on the winner online at houstondynamo.com. The winner will be presented a check during the Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy match on October 6, presented by BBVA.

Companies are encouraged to submit their nominations online at www.houstondynamo.com/bbvalaunchpad .

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market and is the largest financial institution in Mexico. It has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's BBVA Garanti. BBVA's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. BBVA's responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 642 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018.

