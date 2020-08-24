24.08.2020 13:42:00

New Jersey's Online Casinos Register High Revenue Numbers in July

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The online gambling industry in New Jersey continues moving forward with an upwards trends. With record breaking numbers in the first 6 months of 2020, could it be that the industry will surpass the total revenue figures of last year.

Whilst many businesses including land-based casinos across the country were impacted by the current situation, the New Jersey online gambling industry - specifically online casinos - registered the highest figures ever in June when compared to June of last year, this upward trend continued for the month of July as well. 

For the month of July, a total gross revenue of $87.49m was registered, from online casinos only. It should be noted that whilst NJ online casinos are registering an increase, NJ Poker sites have registered a decrease in revenue for the past two months.

Below you will find how each of the 7 big NJ casino brands (which house several top NJ casinos under their names) performed in June. Borgata Casino and Hard Rock Casino were the only two who registered lower revenue than June and Ocean Resort Casino had the highest percentage increase when comparing July 2020 revenue to July 2019 revenue. 

                                   

                                   

NJ Online Casinos

                                   

July 2020

                                   

June 2020

                                   

Diff. MoM

                                   

July 2019

                                   

Diff YoY

                                               

                                   

Borgata Casino

 

$15,297,228

 

$15,982,826

 

-4.29%

 

$6,365,511

 

140.31%

 

                                   

Caesars Casino

 

$9,672,828

 

$7,401,273

 

30.69%

 

$5,081,756

 

90.34%

 

                                   

Golden Nugget Casino

 

$31,480,080

 

$29,149,825

 

7.99%

 

$14,895,411

 

111.34%

 

                                   

Hard Rock Casino

 

$5,609,920

 

$5,784,154

 

-3.01%

 

$1,903,443

 

194.72%

 

                                   

Ocean Resort Casino

 

$1,213,542

 

$1,046,253

 

15.99%

 

$382,483

 

217.28%

 

                                   

Resorts Casino

 

$18,031,664

 

$15,963,179

 

12.96%

 

$6,868,812

 

162.52%

 

                                   

Tropicana Casino

 

$6,187,690

 

$6,048,560

 

2.30%

 

$3,818,315

 

62.05%

 

                                   

Total

 

$87,492,952

 

$81,376,070

 

7.52%

 

$39,315,731

 

122.54%

 

US Annual Casino Gross Revenue 2020 Predicted to Surpass 2019 GGR

Even though the year 2020 is just over halfway through, the online casino GGR is predicted to be around $1.4bn, almost triple of the gross revenue registered for the whole year of 2019! This is only possible if the online casino industry continues at the same pace. Regardless of the fact that the market is quite matured in New Jersey, online casinos can still surpass the total registered for last year as well.

The recent circumstances including the closure of all land-based casinos across the country had a significant impact on the recent surge registered by online casinos. It will be interesting to see whether online casinos can keep up at the same pace as time goes by and attempts to normalize the situation are put in motion. 

Contact:
Dani Wilson
+45 53 56 84 50

dani.wilson@casinotopsonline.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/casinotopsonline/r/new-jersey-s-online-casinos-register-high-revenue-numbers-in-july,c3177753

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-jerseys-online-casinos-register-high-revenue-numbers-in-july-301116977.html

SOURCE CasinoTopsOnline

