12.08.2020 21:33:00

New Jersey Handle Gains 90.96 Percent

NEW JERSEY, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Sports Network (WSN.com), after bottoming out in April due to the corona-crisis the NJ sports wagering handle continues to rebound.

With $315,118,805 posted for July in a report by the (DGE) New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. A 90.96% increase from last month indicating that despite the virus the industry is back to it's growth trend is suggested in an article by WSN.

This is good news for the fledgling sports book industry in America that has yet to mature.  The entire USA has looked to New Jersey when it comes to sports betting since the landmark repeal of the PASPA law. States that have chosen to legalize sports betting have looked to the numbers and legislation in NJ to inform their decisions. 

The latest monthly report shows confidence in the industry that will send signals to other states eyeing the tax share for their treasuries pushing for legalization and may lead to further stabilization of the market.

"New Jersey is a bellwether for the United States sports book industry as a whole and may indicate that the trend of growth that the industry was enjoying before the corona-virus halted sports, has resumed." - Ioana Romanasu, A publicist at WSN.
 

Gustave Seeberg
gustave.seeberg@wsn.com 
 

