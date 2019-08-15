New Independent Director, Mary Ann Cloyd, Adds Additional Expertise in Accounting, Management and Governance to the Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. Board of Directors

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) is pleased to provide additional information about Mary Ann Cloyd, a recently elected independent director to its Board of Directors. Fresh Del Monte believes that Ms. Cloyd’s expertise further strengthens the skillset of its Board of Directors. Ms. Cloyd brings more than 39 years at public accounting/consulting firms in both client service and operational roles, serving companies across a variety of industries, including retail, distribution, manufacturing and energy. She is also highly skilled in managing and growing business units, developing senior leadership, evaluating strategic opportunities and challenges, and overseeing risk management. An experienced director, Ms. Cloyd is well versed in corporate governance matters, including audit, risk, human resources and compensation.

"We work in an increasingly global economy,” said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The more we can do to add depth and dimension to our board, the better equipped we are to serve clients and customers from all walks of life. To support this philosophy, we will continue to launch a variety of initiatives to promote diversity across all levels of the organization.”

Ms. Cloyd was elected to the Board of Directors at the annual shareholders meeting in May of 2019 as an independent director. She chairs the board’s Audit Committee and is a member of the Governance Committee. As the second female member of the board, Ms. Cloyd joins Madeleine L. Champion who serves as an independent director and member of the Compensation Committee and Chair of the Governance Committee.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Fresh Del Monte is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the Del Monte® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 125 years. The Company also markets its products under the Mann’s® brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005170/en/