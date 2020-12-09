New Household Survey: Georgia Is a 'Top 10 State for Afterschool,' Even as Unmet Demand for Programs Increases

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Student participation that exceeds the national average and overwhelming parent satisfaction with afterschool programs make Georgia a "Top 10 State for Afterschool," according to a household survey commissioned by the Afterschool Alliance and released today. Nevertheless, unmet demand for programs – the percentage of Georgia parents who say they would enroll their child in an afterschool program if one were available to them – is high, especially among low-income families, who report cost as a significant barrier. Despite being in the Top 10, for every child in an afterschool program in Georgia today, two more are waiting to get in.

America After 3PM 2020 is based on survey responses from more than 30,000 American households, including 996 in-depth interviews in Georgia. It was completed before the coronavirus pandemic struck. It finds that 18% of Georgia students, 327,853 children and youth in all, are enrolled in afterschool programs, up since 2014, when the survey was last conducted. But 633,481 Georgia students are still without the afterschool programs their parents say they need.

"Georgia is doing better than most and that's an important accomplishment that speaks to the state's strong commitment to children and youth," Afterschool Alliance Executive Director Jodi Grant said. "But much more work remains. America After 3PM 2020 paints a picture of unmet need, and that is a problem we must fix. Every parent should have access to an affordable, quality afterschool program that will keep their child safe, supervised and learning."

"We are determined to continue the progress to make afterschool programs available to all children and youth here in Georgia," said Katie Landes, Director of the Georgia Statewide Afterschool Network. "America After 3PM 2020 finds incredibly strong support for afterschool programs among parents here in Georgia, with 94% saying they are satisfied with the program their child attends. Also encouraging is the overwhelming support for public funding of afterschool, with 86% of Georgia parents expressing their support. Students and families need afterschool programs now more than ever, since the pandemic has changed school schedules, disrupted our economy, and put many children and youth at risk. It's essential that we address the unmet need for afterschool programs in this state now."

Read the entire release here, http://afterschoolalliance.org/press_archives/AA3PM-2020/GA-AA3PM-2020-NR.pdf.

