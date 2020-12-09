SMI 10’394 0.2%  SPI 12’911 0.1%  Dow 30’174 0.4%  DAX 13’278 0.1%  Euro 1.0763 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’526 -0.1%  Gold 1’870 0.4%  Bitcoin 16’548 -3.2%  Dollar 0.8889 -0.2%  Öl 48.8 0.4% 

Die richtige ETF-Auswahl: Synthetisch vs. physisch und wie Investoren die US-Quellensteuer auf Dividenden vermeiden können Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
09.12.2020 00:19:00

New Household Survey: Georgia Is a 'Top 10 State for Afterschool,' Even as Unmet Demand for Programs Increases

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Student participation that exceeds the national average and overwhelming parent satisfaction with afterschool programs make Georgia a "Top 10 State for Afterschool," according to a household survey commissioned by the Afterschool Alliance and released today. Nevertheless, unmet demand for programs – the percentage of Georgia parents who say they would enroll their child in an afterschool program if one were available to them – is high, especially among low-income families, who report cost as a significant barrier. Despite being in the Top 10, for every child in an afterschool program in Georgia today, two more are waiting to get in.

America After 3PM 2020 is based on survey responses from more than 30,000 American households, including 996 in-depth interviews in Georgia. It was completed before the coronavirus pandemic struck. It finds that 18% of Georgia students, 327,853 children and youth in all, are enrolled in afterschool programs, up since 2014, when the survey was last conducted. But 633,481 Georgia students are still without the afterschool programs their parents say they need.

"Georgia is doing better than most and that's an important accomplishment that speaks to the state's strong commitment to children and youth," Afterschool Alliance Executive Director Jodi Grant said. "But much more work remains. America After 3PM 2020 paints a picture of unmet need, and that is a problem we must fix. Every parent should have access to an affordable, quality afterschool program that will keep their child safe, supervised and learning."

"We are determined to continue the progress to make afterschool programs available to all children and youth here in Georgia," said Katie Landes, Director of the Georgia Statewide Afterschool Network. "America After 3PM 2020 finds incredibly strong support for afterschool programs among parents here in Georgia, with 94% saying they are satisfied with the program their child attends. Also encouraging is the overwhelming support for public funding of afterschool, with 86% of Georgia parents expressing their support. Students and families need afterschool programs now more than ever, since the pandemic has changed school schedules, disrupted our economy, and put many children and youth at risk. It's essential that we address the unmet need for afterschool programs in this state now." 

Read the entire release here, http://afterschoolalliance.org/press_archives/AA3PM-2020/GA-AA3PM-2020-NR.pdf.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-household-survey-georgia-is-a-top-10-state-for-afterschool-even-as-unmet-demand-for-programs-increases-301188898.html

SOURCE Afterschool Alliance

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 551.20
2.84 %
SGS 2’616.00
2.35 %
Givaudan 3’642.00
2.33 %
Sika 226.80
1.39 %
Geberit 526.80
0.80 %
The Swatch Grp 224.50
-0.49 %
UBS Group 12.87
-0.54 %
Swiss Re 81.74
-0.99 %
Swiss Life Hldg 402.50
-1.15 %
CS Group 11.59
-1.32 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.12.20
Vontobel: Germany’s next 10: Potenzielle Newcomer im DAX®
08.12.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
08.12.20
Gold-Silver Price Gap Narrows
08.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
08.12.20
Märkte in Wartestellung | BX Swiss TV
08.12.20
SMI-Anleger weiterhin wenig inspiriert
04.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Swiss Re, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.12.20
Schroders: Wie sich ein Produkt durch Nachhaltigkeit absetzen kann
25.11.20
Schroders: Geschäftsimmobilien - "Neue Normalität" oder zurück zur alten Welt?
24.11.20
Schroders: Die kurzfristigen wirtschaftlichen Folgen des Klimawandels
mehr
Märkte in Wartestellung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktien sacken wegen Spekulationen um Sensoren zweistellig ab
ARYZTA-Aktie gesucht: Neues Elliott-Angebot bestätigt und Geschäftsteil verkauft - Elliott bezieht Stellung
Schweiz unterzeichnet Vertrag für Impfstoff von Pfizer/BioNTech - Aktien fest
Gefahr für US-Wirtschaft: Experte befürchtet Double-Dip-Rezession und Dollar-Crash
Relief-Aktie deutlich fester: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen Rekrutierungsziel für Studie für Corona-Mittel
Swiss Re-Aktie schwächelt: Beteiligung an Versicherungs-Startup Getsafe
UBS-Analysten: 2021 wird "Jahr der Erneuerung"
Tesla-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Tesla will sich mit weiterer Kapitalerhöhung bis zu 5 Milliarden Dollar besorgen
Wasserstoff-Mobilität: Ineos und Hyundai kündigen Kooperation an
CureVac peilt Zulassung in der EU und in Lateinamerika an - CureVac-Aktie im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow geht in Grün aus dem Handel -- SMI macht Verluste schlussendlich wett -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leicht im Minus
Am Dienstag rettete sich der Schweizer Leitindex letztlich ins Plus. In Deutschland war wenig Bewegung auszumachen. An der Wall Street wechseln die Vorzeichen. Die Märkten in Fernost gaben am Dienstag überwiegend nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit