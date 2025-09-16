Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.09.2025 08:20:06

New Hope Corp. Annual Profit Drops 8%; Announces Final Dividend

(RTTNews) - New Hope Corp. Ltd (NHC.AX, NHPEF.PK) on Tuesday revealed a 8 percent decline in its fiscal 2025 profit, compared to last year. The group's coal production, however, climbed 18 percent and the company also declared a final dividend

The Australian thermal coal-mining company reported fiscal 2025 profit of A$439.4 million or 52.0 cents per share, down from A$475.9 million or 56.3 cents per share last year.

According to New Hope Corp, annual pre-tax profit declined to A$558.4 million from A$703.1 million a year ago.

The company said that group saleable coal production rose 18 percent to 10.7 Metric tonnes from 9.1 metric tonnes in the prior year, in line with the earlier mentioned production outlook for fiscal 2025.

The company's reported net interest loss of A$16.4 million in fiscal 2025, compared to net interest income of A$11.3 million recorded in the previous year.

New Hope Corp said that underlying EBITDA was A$765.8 million during the year, a decline from A$859.9 million in fiscal 2024.

The company also declared a final dividend of 15.0 cents per share payable to shareholders on October 8.

