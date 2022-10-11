Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
11.10.2022 14:30:00

New Holland Agriculture shines at EIMA Innovation Awards

London, October 11, 2022

New Holland Agriculture, a global agricultural brand of CNH Industrial, has received an EIMA Innovation Award for its Electro-Hydraulic Self Levelling Tool Carrier system for telehandlers, and special mentions for the E15X Electric Power mini excavator and its QR-code-accessed instruction videos for Combine Harvesters.

These are the latest industry recognitions of our innovative technology and commitment to sustainably advancing global agriculture for the world’s farmers.

Details on the winning products and features

Traditionally telehandlers have used a system involving a hydraulic compensation cylinder to keep attachments parallel to the ground when maneuvering the boom. Our engineers have developed an innovative solution in the Electro-Hydraulic Self Levelling Tool Carrier system that eliminates the need for a telehandler’s compensation cylinder. This solution offers significant benefits for users: great attachment levelling accuracy, minimal chance of load losses, reduced maintenance time and cost, and higher productivity with less operator effort.

New Holland’s new E15X Electric Power excavator, developed by Sampierana engineering, is a battery electric-powered, zero-emissions vehicle that uses bio-hydraulic oil. Depending on the operation, it can run for four hours straight on a single charge or for an entire day with intermittent usage.

Our brand’s inventive QR code accessible combine instruction videos provide direct access to instructional videos from the cab of the combine. These codes are displayed on the IntelliViewTM screens to help our customers in real time.

The 2022 EIMA Agricultural Exhibition will take place between November 9 and 13 in Bologna, Italy.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian        Anna Angelini
North America United Kingdom
Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007

mediarelations@cnhind.com

