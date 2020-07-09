New High-Speed, Full-Frame Prime Lenses Added to the High-End ZEISS Supreme Prime Series

OBERKOCHEN, Germany, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three new high-speed, full-frame prime lenses – an 18 mm T1.5, 40 mm T1.5, and 200 mm T2.2 – have been added to the high-end ZEISS Supreme Prime series of cine lenses. The addition of the new 40 millimeter prime lens with a maximum aperture of T1.5 means that there is now a total of 14 prime lenses available in the series. "By adding a 40 millimeter lens, we have introduced a surprise member to the ZEISS Supreme Prime family," said Christophe Casenave, responsible for Cinema Products at ZEISS. "Since launching these lenses, we have been in constant contact with customers worldwide and will continue to work on further enhancing this family. We added the new lens in order to respond flexibly to our customers' desire to close the gap between the 35 and 50 millimeter focal length."

The ZEISS Supreme Prime lens family now consists of 14 prime lenses with fixed focal lengths between 15 and 200 millimeter and maximum apertures from T1.5 to T2.2. Eleven of the 14 lenses have a fast T-stop of T1.5. The lens family is known for its outstanding quality, light weight, and the versatile look of its images. The new lenses can be ordered immediately and will be delivered starting in September.

You can watch an angle of view comparison of the ZEISS Supreme Prime focal lengths from 18 to 200 millimeter here. A comparison of the lenses in terms of perspective, focus and bokeh can be found here.

ZEISS Supreme Primes are designed to cover large-format camera sensors and are compatible with the latest camera models, such as the Sony Venice, ARRI Alexa (Mini) LF, and RED Monstro. The versatility of the lenses to create different visual looks – due to the smooth depth of field and elegant bokeh – make them perfect for a variety of different film productions.

"We designed the ZEISS Supreme Prime lenses specifically for high-end productions. Since their launch, the lenses have been used in a variety of high-budget commercials and music videos, as well as in feature films, dramas, and TV series," continued Casenave. For example, award-winning cinematographer Robert McLachlan, ASC, CSC, used Supreme Prime lenses from ZEISS for the upcoming HBO series Lovecraft Country. ZEISS Supreme Prime lenses also helped the film of the hit British series Downton Abbey (Director of Photography (DOP) Ben Smithard) achieve its unique look. The look of ZEISS Supreme Prime lenses is notable for their elegant bokeh with a very smooth transition between areas that are in focus and out of focus. DOP David Higgs, BSC, also relied on this versatility for the second season of His Dark Materials. DOP Neville Kidd, ASC, used Supreme Prime lenses from ZEISS for the second season of the popular Netflix series The Umbrella Academy.

You can find more movies and series on the "Shot on ZEISS Supreme Prime" playlist on YouTube and IMDb.

Compact Full-Frame Lenses Equipped with ZEISS eXtended Data Metadata Technology

ZEISS Supreme Prime lenses are significantly lighter and more compact than comparable lenses on the market. Most focal lengths are at a weight around 1,600 grams (3.5 pounds). "In addition, ZEISS Supreme Primes are unbelievably rugged and reliable," said Casenave, highlighting the advantages of the high-end series of cine lenses.

The new lenses are equipped with the ZEISS eXtended Data metadata technology launched in 2017, meaning they provide frame-by-frame data on lens vignetting and distortion in addition to the standard metadata provided by Cooke's /i technology1 protocol. This streamlines workflows, particularly for VFX and virtual production.

Availability

The three new lenses are available immediately from ZEISS Cinema lens dealers and will be shipped starting September 2020.

The ZEISS Supreme Prime lens with 15 mm T1.8 will be on the market by mid-2021.

Further information is available at www.zeiss.com/cine/supremeprime. You can download product photos here.

ZEISS Virtual Cine Expo

From July 15 to 17 2020, the ZEISS Virtual Cine Expo, an online trade show booth, allows visitors and customers to interact with ZEISS. With interactive content and live presentations, the international ZEISS team is providing a look at new products such as the ZEISS Supreme Prime lenses, as well as ongoing projects and topics.

The ZEISS Virtual Cine Expo booth will be available online from July 15 at www.zeiss.com/cine/virtualexpo. The virtual trade show booth will also stay online after July 17 until Fall 2020.

1: /i is a registered trademark of Cooke Optics Limited used with permission.

