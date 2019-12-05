New High Resolution Ultrasound Study of Silicone Gel Implants Provides Evaluations on Implant Status

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women with silicone gel implants should know that the FDA recommends MRI scans every two years to check for "silent ruptures" - implants that have a damaged outer shell that have no obvious external symptoms. Since MRI's are expensive and not often covered by insurance, many women choose not to check on their implants, and wait until symptoms occur. Rather than trying harder to convince women to schedule regular MRI's, Dr. Thomas Fiala of Fiala Aesthetics now offers a convenient new service - high resolution ultrasound (HRUS) imaging - to help his patients detect potential problems with silicone gel implants right in his office.

"I liked the idea that it would be something that we could offer to our patients where they would basically get an answer right away," says Dr. Fiala about using the HRUS as part of a national study. "They can see it on the screen and they can be really involved with the process."

Nine facilities across the country are participating in a national study to see how women feel about having the new HRUS scans of their silicone breast implants rather than an MRI scan. HRUS is being offered at no cost to the first 150 women in each facility who have silicone gel implants that were placed between 2000 and 2015. Women not eligible for the study, wishing to check for implant rupture, have access to the ultrasound option at a discount.

Dr. Fiala says, "I've been so impressed with the feeling of relief that the patients get when they have the ultrasound done, knowing that everything is okay. I've decided that even once the study is completed, I'm going to offer this service in my practice. I have my own ultrasound unit and it's just going to be an added feature that we offer to the patients that I've operated on as a free service."

HRUS technology is fast, affordable, convenient, and almost as accurate as an MRI, meaning that more women are likely to get tested and experience the peace of mind of knowing that their implants are intact. In Dr. Fiala's experience, sometimes the ultrasound technology is even more helpful than an MRI.

"I've certainly had experiences where the MRI report claims that the implant is ruptured, you get them to surgery and the implant turns out to be intact. It was just the way the implant was folded within the pocket. So I think both ways are trustworthy and I think the convenience of the ultrasound is going to win out. I think it's more important in the greater scheme of things that women get the exams done, that they check the silicone implants and that if there's anything at all suspicious, we can order further testing."

Women in the Orlando area with silicone gel breast implants placed between 2000 and 2015 who are interested in ultrasound to check their implants may contact Dr. Fiala's office at 407-930-9599 to schedule an in-office High Resolution Ultrasound scan. For more information about Dr. Fiala, please visit https://plasticsurgeryinflorida.com/.



