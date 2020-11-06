SMI 10’306 0.2%  SPI 12’826 0.2%  Dow 28’390 2.0%  DAX 12’568 2.0%  Euro 1.0699 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’216 1.7%  Gold 1’949 2.4%  Dollar 0.9047 0.0%  Öl 40.7 -1.2% 

+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.ch - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
06.11.2020 04:43:00

New Hero Tantu Arrives in Shadow Arena

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that the new Hero Tantu has arrived in Shadow Arena. Players can now throw powerful combos at enemies using this successor of an ancient civilization. 

New Hero Tantu Arrives in Shadow Arena

A young giant, Tantu uses an Iron Buster as a main weapon, which has been forged using a long-lost technology. Armed with immense firing power, he can create advantageous combat situations by keeping opponents at a distance with his ranged attacks. 

Tantu also has the ability to switch between long-range and close-range attacks at any time to suit his situation. Depending on his skill, Tantu can load up to 4 Bullets which, when fired, will inflict a Stiffen effect upon his enemies. High damage can be inflicted by using the Aggressive Negotiations skill, which allows players to quickly grab a nearby enemy and strike them continuously. 

Moreover, Beta Season 2 has begun. To celebrate the new season, a special reward event will take place until December 12. Players can earn Battle Points by completing challenges and acquiring a certain number of points will get them a special Ticket. This Ticket will automatically enter the player into a prize draw with rewards including a Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor, Logitech G560 gaming speaker, and Razer Kraken Pro Headset. 

Visit the official website, Discord, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter for more information. 

About Pearl Abyss 

Best known for the MMORPG franchise Black Desert, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry. Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has since developed Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console, and is developing Shadow Arena for PC and console. All of Pearl Abyss' games are built on the company's own proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. The company is also developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 and is poised to continue its growth through 2020 and maintain its position as one of Asia's leaders in game development. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: www.pearlabyss.com.

 

SOURCE Pearl Abyss

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 63.40
3.12 %
Geberit 565.60
2.54 %
CS Group 9.54
2.21 %
Part Grp Hldg 933.40
2.01 %
Lonza Grp 622.20
1.87 %
Givaudan 3’924.00
-0.03 %
Swisscom 477.60
-0.38 %
Roche Hldg G 320.90
-0.68 %
Novartis 76.51
-0.70 %
Nestle 107.16
-1.20 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
05.11.20
Vontobel: derimail - Capped Bonus Zertifikat auf SAP - bis morgen zeichnen
05.11.20
Pharmawerte beflügeln den SMI
05.11.20
Weekly-Hits: Gaming-Industrie – Die nächste Generation / Delivery Hero & Zalando – Erfolgreiches E-Commerce-Duo / Rohstoffmonitor – Oktober 2020
04.11.20
Trump ruft sich zum Wahlsieger aus! | BX Swiss TV
03.11.20
Will This La Niña"s Impact Be Different?
30.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Julius Bär, Partners Group, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
28.10.20
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
mehr
Trump ruft sich zum Wahlsieger aus! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elon Musk enthüllt: Diesem Tesla-Produkt gehört die Zukunft
US-Wahl noch offen: Chancen für Biden stehen gut - Trump zieht vor Gericht - OZSE mit Kritik an Trump
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie zündet Turbo: Relief Therapeutics setzt Studie zu COVID-19 Behandlung fort
US-Wahl weiter offen: SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen bis Handelsschluss kräftig zu
Bezos verkauft Amazon-Aktien für über drei Milliarden Dollar - Amazon-Aktie steigt
Meyer Burger-Aktie klettert: Meyer Burger ernennt Moritz Borgmann zum Leiter der Solarzellen-Produktion
US-Notenbank sieht in Pandemie erhebliches Risiko - Keine Leitzinsanpassung
IWF-Ausblick: So könnten sich die Ölpreise weiterhin entwickeln
Höchster Stand seit Januar 2018: Bitcoin steigt auf 15'000 US-Dollar
QUALCOMM-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: 5G-Mobilfunk treibt QUALCOMM-Geschäft an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Wahl weiter offen: SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen bis Handelsschluss kräftig zu
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag kaum verändert. Beim deutschen Leitindex ging es nach oben. An den asiatischen Börsen waren am Donnerstag dicke Pluszeichen zu sehen. Auch an der Wall Street ging es kräftig nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit