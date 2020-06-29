29.06.2020 04:01:00

New Hero 'Lahn' Arrives in Shadow Arena on July 2

SEOUL, South Korea, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that the new Hero Lahn will be available to play in Shadow Arena on July 2. The new Hero will allow players to battle against others using a new array of powerful skills. 

Lahn, Shadow Arena's 12th Hero, is a martial artist able to manipulate the position of an enemy by pulling or dragging them with her Crescent Pendulum. She also has the ability to effectively target enemies from a distance by delivering long-range attacks. Players will be able to experience this Hero's unique skills upon next week's update. 

Moreover, various updates have been introduced in Shadow Arena. AI Bots will now be added to Team mode when the wait time for sufficient participants is extended. The appearance of equipped weapons has also been standardized to create a tenser gameplay environment, as opponents can no longer judge a weapon's level based on visuals alone. 

The Team mode competition "Shadow Arena Champions Showdown" was held on June 28th. After an intense 4 rounds, the winner was determined according to the total points earned throughout the competition. The winners 오로롱 (Ororong) and Banishing were rewarded with an exclusive skin along with 5 Hero Selection Coupons.

Visit the official website, Discord, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter for more information. 

About Pearl Abyss 

Best known for the MMORPG franchise Black Desert, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry. Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has since developed Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console, and is developing Shadow Arena for PC and console. All of Pearl Abyss' games are built on the company's own proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. The company is also developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 and is poised to continue its growth through 2020 and maintain its position as one of Asia's leaders in game development. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: www.pearlabyss.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200626/2842361-1

SOURCE Pearl Abyss

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 55.42
2.52 %
Adecco Group 44.52
1.53 %
Geberit 466.90
0.86 %
LafargeHolcim 40.65
0.67 %
UBS Group 10.75
0.51 %
Swisscom 491.40
-1.09 %
Roche Hldg G 333.50
-1.16 %
Swiss Re 71.84
-1.18 %
Swiss Life Hldg 345.60
-1.20 %
Novartis 83.17
-1.69 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

26.06.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
26.06.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 200er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Weiterer Hochlauf erwartet
25.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf salesforce.com Inc, Chevron Corp, Visa Inc
23.06.20
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV
22.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
18.06.20
Wo die Fed die Volatilität dämpfen kann, und wo nicht
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.06.20
Schroders: How smart manufacturing could lead to an industrial renaissance
24.06.20
Schroders: Should investors be wary about the fast recovery in the credit market?
19.06.20
Schroders: Why we think the recovery will be U-shaped
mehr
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rückzug aus Goldhandel: Diese Folgen hat die Entscheidung der Banken für den Goldmarkt
Bank of America hebt ihre Prognose zum Ölpreis an
Wirecard will Geschäftstätigkeit fortführen - Deutsche Behörden prüften Wirecard-Bilanz mit nur einem Mitarbeiter
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 26: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Das sind die beliebtesten Kryptos in Japan - Ripple vor Ethereum
Analystin sieht weiteren Wertgaranten bei Amazon und setzt Mega-Kursziel
Grossaktionär Thiele: Lufthansa-Sanierung wird fünf bis sechs Jahre dauern
Deutsche Behörden prüften Wirecard mit nur einem Mitarbeiter
Analyst findet nach Rally warnende Worte für Nintendo-Aktie
Können Bitcoins schon bald bei PayPal erworben werden?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitagshandel tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete am Freitag Verluste. Der deutsche DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls im roten Bereich. Die US-amerikanischen Märkte schlossen mit kräftigen Verlusten. In Asien zeigten sich die Börsen vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB